Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham ready to sell Man Utd & Barcelona target Alderweireld

The delay in Leroy Sane’s contract extension with is being caused by his mother, Goal understands.

City have been trying to get the international to commit to a new deal since last summer but have not convinced him to sign as of yet.

Talks have not made significant progress because of the player's mother, who has proven to be ‘difficult’ during the course of recent negotiations, sources close to the situation have told Goal.

