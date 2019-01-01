Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Khedira attracting Arsenal interest

The former Italy international has made the first move of his club career

legend Daniele de Rossi has made Boca Juniors the second club of his career after departing the Giallorossi.

The 36-year-old made over 600 appearances for the club over the course of 19 years, making him their second-most capped player of all-time behind former team-mate Francesco Totti.

The former international has signed a short-term deal with Boca Juniors, who have beaten both and side LAFC to his signature.

Read more here on Goal!