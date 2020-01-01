Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Neymar must take €30m pay cut to join Barcelona

Neymar must take €30m pay cut to join Barcelona
The Brazilian is in the third season of a five-year deal with PSG
Neymar would be forced to take a €30 million (£26m/$33m) pay cut to join Barcelona from PSG, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The Brazilian nearly joined Barcelona last summer and is still hoping to return to Camp Nou as he winds down the third season of a five-year deal at Parc des Princes.
But he'd need to take a massive pay cut to make the move. Neymar currently makes €50m (£44m/$54m) per season including a sponsorship deal with the National Bank of Qatar, while Barca could only offer €20m (£18m/$22m) per season.
Man Utd open to selling Dalot
Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for full-back Diogo Dalot, according to The Sun.
The 21-year-old joined United from Porto in June 2018 but has struggled to see the field this season as he's battled injuries.
The emergence of Aaron Wan-Bissaka as an automatic starter at full-back means United could be willing to sell Dalot if the right offer comes along.
Oxford set to leave Augsburg
Reece Oxford is set to leave Augsburg in the summer, reports the Mirror.
The 21-year-old signed with the Bundesliga side on a four-year deal in the summer, but has made just two starts in the league among eight total appearances this season.
A host of Championship clubs are eyeing Oxford, with Crystal Palace also among the sides watching the former West Ham defender.
Hakimi hoping for Real Madrid return
Achraf Hakimi is hoping to play for Real Madrid next season, reports Le10Sport.
Hakimi is nearing the end of a two-season loan at Borussia Dortmund, and his future at parent club Madrid is unclear with his contract set to expire in 2021.
Plenty of clubs have expressed an interest in purchasing the Morocco right-back, but he is hoping to sign an extension with Madrid.
New Newcastle owners after Pochettino or Allegri
Newcastle's possible new owners are targeting Massimiliano Allegri and Mauricio Pochettino as managerial options, according to ESPN.
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which is headed up by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is nearing a takeover of the Magpies and is set to invest big in the team.
The Saudis have also identified PSG's Edinson Cavani as a prime transfer target.