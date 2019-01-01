Fati to be granted Spanish passport
Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati is to be granted a Spanish passport on Friday, according to AS.
The 16-year-old, who has burst onto the scene in Lionel Messi's absence this season, was born in Guinea-Bissau but will be nationalised as Spanish by the Council of Ministers this week.
The process was begun several months ago, with the intention of allowing Fati to represent Spain in October's Under-17 World Cup.
Chelsea working on new Abraham contract
Blues striker to be rewarded for fine form
Chelsea are working on a proposal to extend in-form striker Tammy Abraham's contract to 2024, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Young defender Fiyako Tomori, who scored his first Blues goal against Wolves at the weekend, is also in discussions with the club.
It is reported both players have agreed to talks, with negotiations about the players' wages now ongoing.
Sunderland takeover getting closer
The planned takeover of League One club Sunderland has moved a step closer to completion, according to Sky Sports.
The American consortium involved in the talks registered a new company, 'FPP Sunderland Ltd' with Companies House on Monday to ease the takeover.
US computer giant Michael Dell is expected to be a minority investor, with trio Glenn Fuhrman, John Phelan and Robert Platek the club's controlling owners.
Hat-trick hero Haaland dreams of Leeds move
Norway sensation Erling Haaland, who scored a hat-trick on his Champions League debut for RB Salzburg on Tuesday night, dreams of winning the Premier League - with Leeds United.
Haaland, son of Alf Inge, has been linked with Manchester United after playing under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at former club Molde.
But, speaking to Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten back in 2017, Haaland said: "I want to be the best. The dream is to win the Premier League with Leeds. As well as that, the goal is to be a better player than Dad was. I hope to get more international matches than he did."
Ake backs Solanke to come good
Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake thinks fellow Chelsea academy graduate Dominic Solanke will show his class after a slow start to life at the south coast club.
Solanke hasn't scored a league goal for Bournemouth since joining from Liverpool in the January transfer window.
“You can see it in training every day and you could see it when he was younger at Chelsea," Ake told the Bournemouth Echo. "The technical ability he has and the goalscoring ability he has is of a great level.
“I think we’ll really enjoy a lot from him this season. More is going to come, but on Sunday you could see the way he holds up balls is very important for the team, to keep the ball up there and to be strong.”