Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool shelve Werner move

Ter Stegen contract talks stalling
Barcelona are struggling to lock down Marc-Andre ter Stegen to a new contract, reports Sport.
The German shot stopper wants to double his salary and Barca are struggling to settle on a compromise.
As the talks continue to stall, Bayern Munich are reportedly watching the situation closely.
Zanetti hoping Lautaro Martinez will stay at Inter
Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti has repeated his call for Lautaro Martinez to ignore the interest from Barcelona, labelling the Argentina hotshot an "asset" to the club.
Martinez arrived at San Siro in the summer of 2018 from Racing Club and immediately caught the eye with his performances up front, although initially he received little playing time as Mauro Icardi's understudy.
With Icardi leaving in 2019, however, and new coach Antonio Conte switching to two starting centre-forwards, he has gone from strength to strength partnering Romelu Lukaku, scoring 16 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions in 2019-20 before the season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That promise has not gone unnoticed, with Barca reportedly desperate to pair him with international team-mate Lionel Messi this summer.Read the full story on Goal here!
Mbappe still top of Madrid's wishlist
Contract talks with PSG have come to a halt
Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe remains Real Madrid's top summer transfer priority, according to AS.
The France international has twice rejected PSG's attempts to tie him down to a new deal, and talks have now halted between the two parties.
But Madrid would still have to field an enormous expected salary hike as well as meeting PSG's valuation should they hope to land their target.
Barcelona name price for Man Utd target Rakitic
Barcelona will hold out for a transfer fee worth €20 million (£16m/$22m) for Ivan Rakitic, according to Marca.
Manchester United are expected to be among the clubs battling for the signature of the Croatian, whose contract expires in June 2021.
Arthur not for sale at Barcelona
Tottenham slash Mourinho's transfer budget
Jose Mourinho is set to see his rebuilding efforts at Tottenham hampered by a reduced transfer budget, reports the Daily Mail.
With projected income at the club taking a nose-dive, Spurs are looking to cut costs across the board, which would have a serious impact on the manager's summer plans.
Liverpool shelve Werner move
The German attacker is reportedly available for £51m in April
Liverpool have put their pursuit of Timo Werner on hold, along with all other transfer activity, according to the Daily Mail.
RB Leipzig star Werner is reportedly close to an Anfield switch, with some outlets claiming he has a £51 million ($63m) release clause that must be exercised in April.
But the Reds will not participate in any recruitment or contract matters until the uncertainty caused by Covid-19 has cleared.
Premier League chiefs refuse to finish season in China
Premier League clubs have turned down a stunning proposal to finish the 2019-20 season in China, according to the Mirror.
The idea was mooted by one chairman ahead of a planned conference on Friday, but failed to find currency with other chiefs as a solution to the coronavirus-imposed lockdown remains elusive.
Arsenal reject two Roma bids for Mkhitaryan
Pedro an alternative target for Giallorossi
Arsenal have turned down two approaches from Roma to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a permanent basis, claims the Express.
The Armenia international has impressed on loan in the Eternal City, prompting Roma to attempt his signing.
But the Gunners have proved inflexible on their £18 million ($23m) asking price, which could lead the Italians to target Chelsea's Pedro.