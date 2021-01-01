Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Van de Beek to force Man Utd exit

Liverpool make final Karius decision

2021-10-30T23:35:20Z

Liverpool have decided to finally allow Loris Karius to leave the club on a free transfer in January, reports the Mirror

The goalkeeper has not played for the Reds since the 2018 Champions League final, and the club is keen to release him as soon as possible.

Jones urges Newcastle to make permanent manager choice

2021-10-30T23:25:37Z

Newcastle United caretaker manager Graeme Jones has called on the club to speed up the appointment of a permanent replacement for Steve Bruce following yet another defeat in the Premier League. 

"We need to face it like men, stick together and believe we'll come through. The truth is, it maybe needs a fresh face in order to get that," he told reporters after Saturday's 3-0 reverse to Chelsea, which leaves the Magpies stranded in the relegation zone.

Van de Beek to force Man Utd exit (Mirror)

2021-10-30T22:55:10Z

The midfielder no longer believes he has a future at the club

Donny van de Beek has told his agent to force a move away from Manchester United, reports the Mirror

The Netherlands international has barely featured this season and has given up on making it at Old Trafford.

Van de Beek could be set to leave in January.