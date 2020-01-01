Man Utd keen to lock down Henderson
Manchester United want to re-sign Dean Henderson for a further five years, according to Sky Sports.
Henderson has impressed on loan at Sheffield United this season and the Red Devils now see him as their future number one.
Currently contracted at Old Trafford for a further two years, talks over an extension have been ongoing for several weeks but no agreement has been struck.
Chelsea are among a number of clubs circling for Henderson should United fail to lock him down long-term.
Suarez gets MLS offer
Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has received an offer from MLS club Inter Miami, claims Mundo Deportivo.
Suarez is contracted at Camp Nou until 2021 and that deal will be extended until 2022 should he play 60 per cent of matches next season.
He is open to an MLS move, however, with Miami eager to land the Uruguayan.
Atletico Madrid doubt Chelsea can afford both Havertz and Oblak
The Blues may have to pick which transfer is more important
Update @ChelseaFC & Jan Oblak: The Bosses of @Atleti Madrid know since two month of the interest of Chelsea in Jan Oblak. Atlético doubt that Chelsea can afford Oblak AND Havertz. therefore Atletico remains relaxed— Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 29, 2020
Bayern struggling to re-sign Alaba
Bayern Munich have baulked at David Alaba's salary demands as the two discussed a contract extension, reports BILD.
The Austrian's current contract expires in 2021 and initial talks suggest Bayern may struggle to tie him down to new terms.
Manchester City have previously been linked with interest in the defender and could now look to swoop.
FA Cup final could decide Aubameyang's future
Arsenal's FA Cup final against Chelsea could ultimately dictate whether the Gunners are able to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The Mirror reports that Aubameyang is desperate to continue playing in either the Europa League or Champions League next season with Arsenal currently on track to miss out on both.
Should they beat the Blues on Saturday, however, they'll book their spot in the Europa League which will bring with it a big financial boost and an improved chance of keeping Aubameyang.