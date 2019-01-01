Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid revive interest in £100m+ Sancho

Neil Lennon has said that will consider extending Scott Brown's contract next season.

Brown scored twice against in the Scottish League Cup at the weekend and has already made 24 appearances for the Hoops this term. A club legend with 549 appearances for Celtic under his belt and a veteran at 34, Lennon feels that Brown still has a lot to give.

While Brown's current contract runs until 2021, Celtic could renegotiate sooner. "It will depend on how he's feeling and how he's playing at the time," Lennon said. "He's got another year after this one. We'll take a view of that maybe this time next year, with him as well. But, the way he's playing at the minute, it might cost us a few bob!"