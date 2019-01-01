Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd considering £100m move for Sancho

are hopeful of tying star man Jarrod Bowen down to a new deal as he approaches the end of his contract, according to the Hull Daily Mail.

The club will trigger a one-year extension clause in his contract that will keep him tied down until the summer of 2021, but should a longer-term deal not be agreed the winger may be sold.

Bowen already has nine goals from just 15 appearances across the Championship and , as well as two assists.