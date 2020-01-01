Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Everton in pole position to sign Khedira from Juventus

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Real passed on the chance to sign Fernandes

2020-11-26T12:30:00Z

Real Madrid passed up the chance to sign Bruno Fernandes, reports Marca.

Ahead of the winter transfer window in 2020 the Blancos were mulling over an approach for the Portuguese midfielder, but they left a door open for Manchester United to swoop in.

Liverpool-Barca clause expires

2020-11-26T12:00:00Z

Liverpool have seen a clause inserted into the deal which took Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona expire, reports the Daily Star.

The Reds moved to ensure that none of their players could be taken to Camp Nou by adding an £89 million ($119m) increase to the asking price of any star turn that generated interest from Camp Nou.

Those terms are no longer in place, meaning that the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah could be targeted by Liga giants in the future.

‘Grealish to Man City? Guardiola hasn’t said anything’

2020-11-26T11:30:00Z

Talk of Jack Grealish emerging as a transfer target for Manchester City has no substance to it, claims Gabriel Agbonlahor, with Blues boss Pep Guardiola yet to discuss the Aston Villa playmaker.

Agbonlahor told Football Insider: "Jack Grealish got into the England squad by playing regularly in his favoured position for Aston Villa. When you go to Man City you’re not guaranteed to play in your best position."

Villarreal boss Emery predicts Chukwueze's future

2020-11-26T11:00:17Z

Villarreal manager Unai Emery believes Samuel Chukwueze has a bright future ahead of him and he has predicted he might leave La Liga for a different league.

Chukwueze's fine form has seen him linked with a reported move to Spanish giants Real Madrid and Premier League outfit Everton among others.

"We are very happy with Samuel Chukwueze, he’s growing up with us at this club," Emery said in a press conference. “In the future, he can go to another league to grow up more, but I think he’s very happy with us and every match he plays, he tries to give the best performance.”

Premier League target Osayi-Samuel urged to keep focus

2020-11-26T10:30:15Z

QPR manager Mark Warburton has urged Bright Osayi-Samuel to keep putting aside speculation over his future, with several Premier League clubs linked with the winger.

Osayi-Samuel's contract expires this summer, and clubs such as Burnley and Leeds United have been touted for a January move.

Warburton said after QPR's 3-2 win over Rotherham on Wednesday: “The people above my pay grade are still talking. If someone wants to buy him I’m sure they can – every player in the world has got a price.

“All he’s doing right now is concentrating on playing football and that’s what he needs to do – just enjoy his football, enjoy being a good player and enjoy playing for QPR.”

‘Man Utd talk will unsettle Sancho but he’s at a special club’

2020-11-26T09:59:35Z

Intense speculation regarding a big-money move to Manchester United will have unsettled Jadon Sancho, admits Paul Lambert, but the Borussia Dortmund winger has been told that he is already at a “special club”.

The former Dortmund midfielder, who tasted European glory during his time in Germany, told the Daily Star: “I understand people saying that he’s a young kid and that he isn’t performing as well as he has been but now he is starting to really play.

“I think the talk of Manchester United would unsettle him being a British guy, but he has got a special club in Borussia Dortmund.

“Once the fans come back, as he knows himself, there is no better place to play football because the atmosphere is incredible. Hopefully he helps the team to success.”

The Portuguese Van Dijk? Meet Man Utd's defensive target David Carmo

2020-11-26T09:30:28Z

The 21-year-old has impressed since breaking into the Braga first-team in January

Liverpool know all too well the transformative nature of investing in defence, with the £75 million ($100m) that was spent on Virgil van Dijk in January 2018 looking increasingly like one of the most important deals of the past five years.

As such, the search for the 'next Van Dijk' is on. One potential defensive superstar is Braga centre-back David Carmo, who has been earning rave reviews since breaking into the Portuguese side's first-team midway through the 2019-20 campaign.

Goal takes a look at the promising defender here.

Saliba desperate to leave Arsenal

2020-11-26T09:00:00Z

William Saliba is willing to walk away from a lucrative contract at Arsenal and is desperate to leave the Gunners, claims Canal Plus.

The French defender only arrived at Emirates Stadium over the summer, but he has failed to earn game time under Mikel Arteta and is already looking for a way out.

Klopp to push for January deals

2020-11-26T08:30:00Z

Jurgen Klopp is ready to push Liverpool into spending during the January transfer window, claims Express Sport.

The Reds are reassessing their options after suffering a 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atalanta, with defensive additions still being mooted.

Does Pepe have a future at Arsenal?

2020-11-26T08:00:00Z

Berge happy at Sheffield United

2020-11-26T07:30:00Z

Sander Berge is, according to the Examiner, happy at Sheffield United and not looking for a way out.

The Norway international midfielder has been linked with a move to Arsenal - with the Gunners said to be keeping a close eye on his situation.

Juventus looking into Reynolds deal

2020-11-26T07:00:00Z

Juventus are considering a move for FC Dallas defender Bryan Reynolds, claims 3rd Degree.

The Serie A champions are one of several European clubs to have asked about the highly-rated right-back.

Switchbacks sign Jose Torres

2020-11-26T06:00:37Z

Zidane: Vazquez deserves new Real Madrid contract

2020-11-26T05:00:42Z

Zinedine Zidane believes Lucas Vazquez "has Real Madrid in his heart" and deserves to be offered a new contract by the club.

"He always gives everything for us. I have always valued him and what he gives to us on the pitch," Zidane told Movistar+ on Wednesday. 

"Now he is having the opportunity to show us what he is all about. He was a youth player for us and has Madrid in his heart. I'm happy for him and the team.

"He is an important player and the club knows it. I think it will happen that he will renew."

Klopp could sell Liverpool duo

2020-11-26T04:00:18Z

Jurgen Klopp could look to cash in on Liverpool duo Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri come January, according to the Express

Both have struggled to stake their claim in the Reds' side and could be sold for around £15 million (€17m/$20m) each. 

Everton circling for Spurs trio

2020-11-26T03:00:44Z

Everton are keeping an eye on on Tottenham trio Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Paulo Gazzaniga ahead of the January transfer window, reports Football Insider

All three are struggling for regular game time under Jose Mourinho with the Toffees eager to strengthen their squad in the coming months with another goalkeeper their top priority. 

Champions League key to Inter's Giroud hopes

2020-11-26T02:00:26Z

Inter manager Antonio Conte will only be able to sign a new forward should they escape their Champions League group, claims CalcioMercato

Conte is particularly keen to sign Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud but will only secure the transfer funds should his side make progress in Europe. 

Melbourne City re-sign Dobson

2020-11-26T01:00:41Z

Everton in pole position to sign Khedira

2020-11-25T23:45:07Z

Germany international wants Premier League move

Sami Khedira looks set to leave Juventus in the near future and he has told his agent to orchestrate a move to the Premier League.

Calciomercato reports Everton are currently in the lead to sign the German midfielder.

Aston Villa back on Rashica trail

2020-11-25T23:34:51Z

Aston Villa are keeping their eye on Milot Rashica's situation at Werder BremenDeich Stube says.

RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen have been linked with the winger but Villa, who were reportedly eager to sign him in the summer, are still in contention and could make a new bid to sign him in January.

Boateng could still stay at Bayern - Kahn

2020-11-25T23:19:46Z

Bayern Munich will hold talks with Jerome Boateng to decide his future, board member and former star Oliver Kahn says.

The defender's contract expires at the end of the season and it has been claimed he is on his way out.

But Kahn told Sky in Germany: "[Bayern are] in contact with Boateng, so you don't have to worry. We will hold talks when the time comes and come to a fair decision."

AC Milan want Vazquez

2020-11-25T23:11:35Z

AC Milan could snap up Lucas Vazquez from Real Madrid next summer.

The winger looks set to leave the Spanish giants at the end of the season when his contract expires and Calciomercato.it reports the Serie A side believe he would be a smart and affordable signing.