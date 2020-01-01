Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool & Man City in race for Alaba

Schmetzer expected to extend Seattle stay
Seattle Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer is expected to remain beyond this season, despite talks of an extension dragging on.
"It's just kind of hard for me to imagine reaching anything other than a positive outcome at the end of the day," Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey told the Sounders Weekly podcast.
"Negotiations aren't always linear. They take some time but I think we'll get there in the end."
McGinn backed to get new Villa deal
Gabriel Agbonlahor believes John McGinn will be handed a new Aston Villa contract as a reward for his good form.
"Yeah, hundred per cent. I think that’ll be done and dusted in due course," he told Football Insider when asked about a possible new deal for the midfielder.
"A great player and someone that Villa need to tie up."
Liverpool & Man City in race for Alaba
The versatile Austria international is in high demand
Bayern Munich defender David Alaba is wanted by several European giants with the Austrian set to be a free agent at season's end.
AS reports that Liverpool, Manchester City, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are all interested in landing the 28-year-old.
Marquinhos backs under-fire Tuchel
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marquinhos has offered his backing of under-pressure manager Thomas Tuchel after their side fell 2-1 to RB Leipzig in the Champions League.
The Ligue 1 champions took an early lead at Red Bull Arena through Angel Di Maria, but the Argentine would later miss a chance to add a second from the penalty spot.
That miss would prove costly as goals from Christopher Nkunku and Emil Forsberg clinched Wednesday's match for Leipzig.
HIbs hand trial to FC Dallas midfielder
FC Dallas teenager Thomas Roberts is trialling with Hibernian, according to Edinburgh Live.
The midfielder has previously trialled at Bayern Munich and has represented the United States at various youth levels.