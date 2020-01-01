Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City rival Barcelona for Nunez as Aguero replacement

Inzaghi: Everyone knows what Lazio mean to me
Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi has hinted that he will renew his contract with the Roman side.
"Will I renew with Lazio? Many things have been said, I've been here for 21 years, I'm feeling great," Inzaghi told Sky Sport following Lazio's 2-0 win over Crotone on Saturday.
"A lot has been said but the president Lotito, Tare, Peruzzi, De Martino and I are all going in one direction. There will be many discussions, but everyone knows what Lazio means to me. "
Aston Villa tipped to make Barkley move permanent
Aston Villa have been tipped to make the signing of Ross Barkley permanent in January.
“He’s played very, very well, he seems happy and I’m sure Villa, if they haven’t already, will approach him and say ‘If we can make it happen, would you want to come on a permanent basis?’" Danny Mills told Football Insider.
“Chelsea might put push the price up if he keeps doing well and that’s why they might want to get a deal done in January. If he goes on to a really good second half of the season that price is only going to go up.”
Ronaldo's future at Juventus confirmed despite Real Madrid return rumours
Juventus director Fabio Paratici moved to confirm Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club despite recent links to a sensational Real Madrid return.
Ronaldo, 35, left Madrid in the summer of 2018 following nine trophy-laden seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu for a new challenge in Serie A.
The striker has gone on to win back-to-back Scudetti in his two seasons to date, scoring 71 goals in 94 games in all competitions.
Nuno addresses Traore's Wolves future
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has spoken out on the future of star striker Adama Traore.
“Adama is a huge player for us," the manager said, per the Birmingham Mail.
"The impact that he has on the games, what he gives to the team, what he’s done over these two seasons. We want all the players to be happy here.”
Arteta will want to add at Arsenal, says Smith
Arsenal will be looking to bolster their attacking ranks in upcoming transfer windows, says Alan Smith, with Willian struggling for a spark at Emirates Stadium and Nicolas Pepe continuing to blow “hot and cold”.
Alexandre Lacazette is another scratching around for form, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not been his prolific self through the early months of an inconsistent 2020-21 campaign.
Smith believes those issues will lead to the Gunners spending again, with greater firepower required despite the potential that promising youngsters Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah possess.
‘Jota won’t stay at Liverpool, he’ll go higher’
Diogo Jota will not be sticking around at Liverpool, claims his former Pacos de Ferreira team-mate Stephen Eustaquio, with the Portuguese forward being tipped to “go higher”.
There are not many destinations in world football that can be considered a step up from Anfield.
Jota, though, is showing across the early months of his time on Merseyside that he is capable of gracing any side on the planet.
Lampard has full faith in Kante amid future questions
Frank Lampard has reiterated that he has full faith in N'Golo Kante amid questions regarding the Frenchman's future.
Kante has struggled with injuries and dips in form in recent months, but Lampard says that he remains a pivotal part of Chelsea's plans.
Inter lead chase for Milik
Inter are leading the race to sign Arek Milik, reports Tuttosport.
The club has made contact with Napoli over a deal, with Milik eager to move on in the winter in an effort to secure first-team football and, ultimately, a Euro 2020 place with Poland.
Napoli already owe Inter a fee for Matteo Politano's eventual transfer, which could make a move for Milik a bit easier.
Boateng contract 'not an issue'
Jerome Boateng's contract situation is "not an issue", according to Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.
The defender's deal is set to expire this summer, and he has admitted that he could seak out a new challenge elsewhere.
Ronaldo eager to mend relationship with Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to mend his relationships with his former Real Madrid team-mates, reports Marca.
The Juventus forward has largely been out of contact with his former team-mates, aside from Marcelo.
While Ronaldo is looking to rediscover his relationship with some former friends, he isn't expected to push for a Real Madrid return any time soon.
‘Aguero will follow Guardiola in signing Man City contract’
Sergio Aguero will follow the lead of Pep Guardiola by committing to a new contract with Manchester City, says Micah Richards.
The former Blues defender has told the Daily Mail: "His intention has always been to finish his career back in Argentina but I expect now Pep Guardiola has signed a contract extension that Sergio will do the same."
Man Utd won't sanction Dalot sale
Manchester United have, according to ESPN, informed AC Milan that they have no intention of sanctioning a permanent move to San Siro for Diogo Dalot.
The Portuguese full-back is currently on loan in Italy after slipping down the pecking order at Old Trafford.
Pogba plans to leave Utd as free agent
Paul Pogba is already planning on running down hus contract at Manchester United, reports The Athletic.
The World Cup winner is tied to the Red Devils through to 2022 and he intends to see out that deal before walking away as a free agent.
Barcelona not planning Traore approach
Barcelona are not planning on making a move for Adama Traore, claims Mundo Deportivo.
The Wolves winger, who is a product of the famed La Masia academy system in Catalunya, has seen a return to Spanish football mooted.
'Mbappe seems to be heading out of PSG'
Kylian Mbappe appears to be “more headed towards a way out” at Paris Saint-Germain than committing to fresh terms, says former Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev.
Rooney reveals possible Chelsea & Newcastle moves
Wayne Rooney has revealed he could have signed for Chelsea or Newcastle before joining Manchester United in 2004.
Read the full story here on Goal!
Man City consider Nunez as Aguero replacement
New striker is Guardiola's top priority
Manchester City have made finding a replacement for Sergio Aguero their top priority, according to the Telegraph.
Benfica star Darwin Nunez is reported to be one of the names under consideration.
The 21-year-old Uruguay international only joined Benfica from Almeria this year but manager Jorge Jesus has said he expects him to be sold for more than the €120 million (£107m/$134m) they sold Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid for.
Barcelona have also been strongly linked with a move for Nunez as they look to replace the departed Luis Suarez.
'Berardi could stay at Sassuolo for life'
Domenico Berardi's agent says there is no reason why the Italy winger should leave Sassuolo any time soon.
The 26-year-old, who has scored three goals in six Serie A games this season, has turned down moves away in the past, including from Juventus.
“I don’t know if he’ll stay at Sassuolo for life, there could be a different choice going forward, but there’s no reason why he shouldn’t remain," agent Simone Seghedoni told the Gazzetta dello Sport.
Milan to move for Lovato in January
AC Milan will make a move for Hellas Verona defender Matteo Lovato in January, claims CalcioMercato.
Verona don't want to lose the 20-year-old but it is said contact has already been made, with Paolo Maldini having made his admiration of Lovato public.
Newcastle and Hertha eye Holzhauser
Newcastle and Hertha Berlin are interested in 27-year-old midfielder Raphael Holzhauser from Belgian side Beerschot, according to Jeunes Footeax.
The Austrian has registered nine goals and eight assists in 12 games in the Belgian top flight this season but his contract is up at the end of the season, so he could be available in a cut-price deal in January.
Inter set sights on Wijnaldum and De Paul
Inter have identified a number of transfer targets for the January window, the Corriere dello Sport reports.
Georginio Wijnaldum is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer and could be targeted on a free transfer, while Genoa's Rodrigo De Paul is also said to be of interest.
Inter are also reported to be accelerating their pursuit of Genoa youngster Nicolo Rovella, who has also been linked with AC Milan.
Guardiola wanted Odegaard at Bayern
Pep Guardiola wanted to sign Martin Odegaard for Bayern Munich before he joined Real Madrid, according to Norwegian expert Jan Aage Fjortoft.
He told Fabrizio Romano's Here We Go Podcast that Guardiola had said: "You have to bring that boy to Munich, you have to bring him to Munich! I will make him the best player in the world."
Smalling: Man Utd left me in a sh*t situation
Chris Smalling says he was shocked at the way Manchester United handled his exit from the club, saying he was left in 'a sh*t situation'.
Celtic and Rangers rejected by Scotland international
Celtic and Rangers have both considered moves for QPR striker Lyndon Dykes but the Scotland international won't return to his home country, according to former Celtic man Frank McAvennie.
“Celtic and Rangers have talked about him," he told Football Insider. “I have been very impressed with him but he will not come back to Rangers or Celtic now. He is going to move up."
Zidane warns Man Utd: Varane not for sale
Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane insists that star defender Raphael Varane is not for sale amid links with Manchester United.
Read the full story here on Goal!
Isco set for Real Madrid exit
Playmaker no longer happy warming the bench
Isco is set to leave Real Madrid in January after making his mind up to leave the club, Marca reports.
It is claimed Zinedine Zidane won't make any effort to change his mind.
Clubs in the Premier League and Serie A have been linked with the Spaniard.
Six to leave Liverpool in January
Six players could leave Liverpool's under-23 squad in January on loan or permanent deals, reports the Liverpool Echo.
Yasser Larouci, Caoimhin Kelleher, Liam Millar, Owen Beck, Abdi Sharif, Sepp van den Berg and Joe Hardy are all said to be likely to leave in search of first-team football.
Nuno comments on Traore contract
Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has once again praised Adama Traore as contract negotiations with the winger stall.
Asked if the Spain international was still a big part of his plans, Nuno said: “Of course. Adama is a huge player for us.
"The impact that he has on the games, what he gives to the team, what he’s done over these two seasons. We want all the players to be happy here.”
Sule 'dreams' of Man Utd move
Bayern Munich centre-half Niklas Sule dreams of a move to Manchester United in the future, reports German publication Bild.
The Red Devils have struggled defensively this season and could turn to the 25-year-old as a reinforcement.
Sule has made eight starts for Bayern this season.
Pirlo wants to bring Locatelli to Juve
Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo wants to sign Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli.
Tuttosport reports the Old Lady coach initially wanted to sign Houssem Aouar. but has now turned his sights toward the Italy international.
Sassuolo want to keep the 22-year-old until at least the end of the season.
Liverpool told asking price of Ajax talent Schuurs
Ajax have informed Liverpool that they will need to pay £26.7 million to sign Perr Schuurs, reports the Liverpool Echo.
The Reds are looking for defensive reinforcements after the long-term injury to Virgil van Dijk and Schurrs has emerged as a primary target.
The 20-year-old is also reportedly wanted by AC Milan.
Inter youngster Oristanio hunted by Serie B club
Serie B side Cremonese are hoping to sign Inter talent Gaetano Pio Oristanio on loan in January.
FCInterNews reports the 18-year-old could recieve more game game at the Italian second division club, who currently sit 20th in the league.
Guardiola's new deal can spur City on to Premier League and Champions League glory, says Laporte
Pep Guardiola’s decision to sign a new deal was met with widespread approval in the Manchester City squad, according to defender Aymeric Laporte.
Arsenal working on payment plan for Szoboszlai deal
The Hungarian wonderkid is being pursued by the Gunners
Arsenal are working on a structured payment plan to sign Dominik Szoboszlai from Red Bull Salzburg.
The highly rated Hungary international has a £23 million (€26m/$31m) release clause and the Mirror is claiming that the Gunners want to finance a deal in three payments.
There are a host of clubs interested in the forward and Arsenal’s gambit may not meet with Salzburg’s demands.
Klopp has 'no idea' if Liverpool will look to sign centre-back
Jurgen Klopp insists he has no idea if Liverpool will target a new defender in the January transfer window.
Klopp has been left reeling after seeing a host of first-team regulars fall in recent weeks – with his backline, in particular, left decimated.
Khedira rules out MLS move
Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira will not entertain a move to the MLS at this stage of his career.
The German veteran - who has been frozen out in Turin - is eyeing a European transfer and isn't considering a move to North America, according to Bild.
Khedira's contract at Juventus is due to expire at the end of the season.
Tottenham could offload Sanchez
Tottenham centre-half Davinson Sanchez could be sold by the club in January, according to Football Insider.
The Colombian international was axed from Spurs' Premier League squad for the three matches before the international break.
Sanchez joined Tottenham in 2017 from Ajax for a then club-record fee rising up to £42 million.
Ancelotti praises Everton-linked Isco and Khedira
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has downplayed the prospect of making a move for Real Madrids’s Isco, while heaping praise on Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira.
Ancelotti has worked with both midfielders in the past and is a huge fan of their talents.
Both Isco and Khedira are being linked with January moves away from their respective clubs, with reports suggesting Everton could be interested.