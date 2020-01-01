Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City rival Barcelona for Nunez as Aguero replacement

coach Simone Inzaghi has hinted that he will renew his contract with the Roman side.

"Will I renew with Lazio? Many things have been said, I've been here for 21 years, I'm feeling great," Inzaghi told Sky Sport following Lazio's 2-0 win over Crotone on Saturday.

"A lot has been said but the president Lotito, Tare, Peruzzi, De Martino and I are all going in one direction. There will be many discussions, but everyone knows what Lazio means to me. "