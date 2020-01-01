Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd & Chelsea target Sancho to cost €140m

FC Cincy working on narrowing down coaching search
FC Cincinnati is looking to narrow down the club's coaching search after parting ways with Ron Jans last month.
Jans left the club following an investigation into racist comments made during the team's preseason.
“After the press conference, directly I think I had 25 or 30 emails and texts," general manager Gerard Nijkamp told MLSsoccer.com. "A lot of coaches want to be head coach of FC Cincinnati still.
He added: “The shortlist and interview candidates are all coaches we can see the future with. My way is to find a coach who can be here for a long time, committed to FC Cincinnati
Milan clubs eye Arsenal ace
Arsenal talent Ainsley Maitland-Niles is in the sights of Serie A clubs Inter and AC Milan after the youngster has fallen out of the first-team picture at the Emirates.
Sempre Milan reports the 22-year-old is considering his future after being excluded by Mikel Arteta from the recent FA Cup clash against Portsmouth.
Maitland-Niles is contracted at Arsenal until 2023.
Kane to consider Tottenham future
The Spurs attacker wants to win trophies
Harry Kane could leave Tottenham in the summer with the striker keen to start winning trophies.
The 27-year-old is yet to win a trophy in his 11-year senior career at both club and international level.
According to the Telegraph, Spurs would value Kane at upwards of £150 million (€172m/$192m) if the player was to leave north London.
Man Utd & Chelsea target Sancho to cost €140m
The Dortmund prodigy's price is rising with his excellent performances
Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho's hot form will force Man Utd, Chelsea or Liverpool to break the Premier League's transfer record to sign the teenager.
According to BILD, the 19-year-old's value has risen to €140 million (£122m/$156m) with his extraordinary performances for Dortmund amounting to 17 goals and 18 assists in 33 matches across all competitions.
English giants United, Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked strongly with the Three Lions international and to sign Sancho, they will be forced to break the Red Devils' Premier League record signing of £89m for Paul Pogba.
Koeman reveals he turned down Barcelona job after Valverde sacking
Ronald Koeman says he turned down the chance to manage Barcelona due to his commitment to the Netherlands national team.
The Dutchman, who spent six seasons with Barca as a player, claims he was offered the job following the sacking of Ernesto Valverde this season.
Barca eventually opted to appoint former Real Betis boss Quique Setien, though their inconsistency has continued since Valverde’s removal.
Wanyama swaps Tottenham for MLS
Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama has joined the Montreal Impact after falling out of favour at the north London club.
The 28-year-old joins the Impact on a free transfer as a Designated Player on a three-year deal.
Wanyama will link up with the Impact once his medical is completed and international clearance is processed.