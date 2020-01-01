Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City prepare offer for Koulibaly

Dutch star looks set to leave Anfield

are close to finalising a deal for star Georginio Wijnaldum ahead of the start of the new season.

With Wijnaldum only having 10 months left on his contract, AD reports the Catalans could agree a fee with Liverpool for the midfielder of around £18m (€20m/$24m).

The 29-year-old could have his medical at Camp Nou as early as Tuesday, with Barca's first league game pencilled in for September 27 against .