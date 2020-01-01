Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Van de Beek instead of Havertz at Man Utd?

'Next year I'll see how I feel' - Chiellini not expecting to retire any time soon
Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini says that is planning on reassessing his future after next season as the defender says he's hoping to continue on with his playing career.
The 35-year-old has been with Juventus since 2005, having made 509 total appearances for the club.
During his time with Juve, Chiellini has won Serie A eight times while also claiming four Coppa Italia trophies.
Northern Ireland youngster McBride set for Aston Villa
Aston Villa are set to sign promising Northern Ireland youth international Caolan McBride, according to the Birmingham Mail.
McBride, 17, will join the Villans from Glentoran on a three-year contract, which will be signed next month.
PSG's Leonardo confirms that Tuchel will stay on as manager
Thomas Tuchel will stay on as Paris Saint-Germain for next season, says sporting director Leonardo, who has also denied seeking out potential replacements for the German at Parc Des Princes.
Tuchel moved to Paris in the summer of 2018, initially signing a two-year deal to succeed Arsenal-bound Unai Emery. After guiding PSG to the Ligue 1 title in his first season in charge, the former Borussia Dortmund boss signed a one-year extension through to the summer of 2021.
The club were 12 points clear at the top of the table when the current Ligue 1 campaign was halted because of coronavirus in March, with the authorities later opting to curtail the season and crown PSG champions once more.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'not a possibility' for Bologna
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is "not a possibility" for Bologna, a club director has reaffirmed.
The veteran striker signed a short-term deal to return to Milan in January but it appears increasingly unlikely Ibrahimovic will still be at San Siro next season.
Ibrahimovic had been linked with Bologna before he joined Milan, largely due to his relationship with the club's head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic - who was on the backroom team at Inter when the forward was with the Nerazzurri, and reports of a renewed attempted to sign the Swede surfaced in recent weeks.
Man Utd join race for Ndidi
Manchester United are the latest club to show an interest in Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, according to the Express.
Ndidi has impressed at the King Power Stadium since joining from Belgian outfit Genk as N'Golo Kante's replacement three years ago.
Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have previously shown interest in the Nigeria international, with the Red Devils the latest club to throw their hat into the ring.
Donnarumma set for Milan stay
Gianluigi Donnarumma is expected to end speculation about his future by signing a new contract at AC Milan, according to Corriere della Sera.
The 21-year-old is out of contract next summer and so would be available on a free transfer, with Juventus, Paris Saint-German and Real Madrid all believed to be interested.
Milan are desperate to hold on to their prized asset, however, and plan talks with his agent Mino Raiola in the coming weeks where they hope to reach an agreement on fresh terms.
Norwich close in on Black Cats youngster
Norwich are close to completing a deal for Sunderland teenager Bali Mumba, according to the Sunderland Echo.
The Canaries have been talks with the League One side for several weeks over a deal that will see them pay an initial £500,000 ($627,000) for the young full-back.
Mumba, 18, has already broken into the Black Cats first team but has just one year left on his current deal, which looks to have forced the club's hand into agreeing a transfer.
Atletico resigned to Partey departure
Atletico Madrid are resigned to Thomas Partey leaving the club this summer, with Arsenal leading the queue for his services, reports Cadena Cope.
Partey has a €50 million (£45m/$56m) release clause in his contract and Atletico were hoping to persuade the Ghana midfielder to sign a new deal that would increase that fee significantly.
Those talks have failed to reach an agreement however and it seems the Rojiblancos have accepted his future lies away from the Wanda Metropolitano.
Fabian Johnson opens talks with MLS clubs
Hearing that Fabian Johnson's agent has talked with "multiple #MLS teams" per source. #USMNT midfielder has been eyeing MLS for several years. He will be out of contract in a few days.— Kristian Dyer (@KristianRDyer) June 13, 2020
Wants a DP deal but teams rate him as a high TAM (or bought down to that level). #MLSisBack
Lisandro Lopez to extend Racing stay
Racing Club captain Lisandro Lopez is set to stay at the Argentine club until June 2021, reports Ole.
The ex-Porto and Lyon star, 37, had initially planned to extend his contract to the end of the year, but the interruption to activities caused by coronavirus has convinced him to play on for a further six months before evaluating his future.
Lafferty leaves Sunderland
👊 Good luck, Kyle!— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) June 14, 2020
Aubameyang hits out at Arsenal over new deal
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has laid the blame of his contract situation at the feet of the club’s board, asking them to “do their job” to ensure he remains in north London.
The attacker, who has 17 goals and a single assist in 26 Premier League appearances this season, is out of contract next June, meaning he will be free to start discussing terms with other clubs at the turn of the year.
A likelier scenario is that Arsenal are forced to sell him this summer if they cannot agree a new contract for him, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain two of the clubs credited with an interest in the 30-year-old.
Werner to Chelsea not done – but RB Leipzig boss gearing up for sale
RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has stressed Timo Werner’s purported transfer to Chelsea is not done yet, but he is wary his side are set to lose “highly talented” players this season.
The 24-year-old forward is expected to complete a transfer to Chelsea this summer, with the Stamford Bridge side having agreed to match his €60 million (£53m/$69m) release fee.
Menez set for Serie B move
Jeremy Menez is closing in on a move to Serie B outfit Reggina, according to RMC Sport.
The 33-year-old is a free agent after leaving Ligue 2 side Paris FC earlier this month.
The former Paris Saint-Germain striker previously had spells in Italy at Roma and AC Milan.
Barca struggling to offload Semedo
Barcelona are keen to raise funds by selling Nelson Semedo this summer but have so far failed to agree a deal with any of the interested parties, according to Marca.
Barca hoped to include Semedo as part of a deal to sign Miralem Pjanic from Juventus, but the Italian side were unwilling to meet his wage demands. A swap deal involving Manchester City's Joao Cancelo was also dismissed by the Premier League club.
The final option appeared to be Inter as part of a deal to bring Lautaro Martinez to Spain. The Nerazzurri were willing to match Semedo's wages but the two clubs were unable to agree a deal, meaning Semedo could remain at Camp Nou after all.
PSG plan further Aouchiche talks
Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo is to hold further talks over the future of youngster Adil Aouchiche this week, reports Telefoot.
The 17-year-old midfielder is seen as one of PSG's most promising young talents but has so far refused to sign a professional contract, meaning he is able to leave on a free transfer this summer.
Saint-Etienne, Arsenal and Juventus have all been linked with a move for the teenager, though PSG are ready to make a last-ditch attempt to persuade him to stay at Parc des Princes.
Muller backtracks over Bayern-Havertz transfer rumour comments
Thomas Muller has clarified his controversial comments about Bayern Munich’s transfer policy, insisting that his initial words, which led to a public rebuke by sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, were taken out of context.
Muller caused a stir on Wednesday when he spoke about the “paradox” in the club’s finances amid rumours of a big-money bid for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, though he now says his words had been misinterpreted by the media as “provocative”.
Lyon make move for Godin
Lyon have made enquiries about the possibility of signing defender Diego Godin from Inter, according to Calciomercato.
The 34-year-old only joined Inter from Atletico Madrid last summer but the club are willing to let him go after just one season.
However, the main stumbling block is likely to be his wages, with Lyon unable to match his reported annual salary of around €5.5 million (£4.9m/$6.2m).
Sancho too good to wait another year – Hamann forecasts Man Utd switch for Dortmund ace
Jadon Sancho will leave Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to Dietmar Hamann, but the former Germany ace ultimately expects to see some “reason” come over the game in the Premier League.
Rennes favourites to sign Kouassi
Rennes have moved into pole position to sign PSG youngster Tanguy Kouassi, Foot Mercato reports.
With the centre-back set to leave in the summer on a free transfer, Barcelona are interested.
However, it is the Ligue 1 side, who will make their Champions League debut next season, who lead the race.
Mbappe is the future of PSG – Leonardo confident of retaining star men
Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has affirmed his intention to tie Kylian Mbappe and Neymar down to the club on a long-term basis.
‘Sometimes the nice sofa doesn’t go’ – Solskjaer says Alexis must fight for Man Utd spot
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that there is a place in his squad for Alexis Sanchez but indicated the Chile star would only be considered a squad player at present.
From Aubameyang to Ozil: Arsenal's potential summer sales revealed
The Gunners had financial constraints even before the transfer market was turned upside down by coronavirus, meaning Mikel Arteta has plenty to ponder.
Pellegrini will not leave Roma
Roma have received a boost with the news that Lorenzo Pellegrini will not leave the club, Gazzetta dello Sport reports.
The midfielder has a €30 million release clause but he has no intention of leaving the Italian capital.
Perez steps up Ramos and Zidane talks
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been in more regular discussions with Sergio Ramos and Zinedine Zidane lately, Marca reports.
Zidane's future, particularly, hangs in the balance, with a trophyless season likely to see him leave the club in the summer.
Perez, though, is trying to bring stability and confidence to the group before the end of the campaign.
Watford and Napoli chase Atal
Nice left-back Youcef Atal is wanted by both Watford and Napoli, Foot Mercato reports.
The Algeria international had previously been linked with Chelsea only for the move to break down.
He has caught the eye previously with his dashing offensive play, as well as his versatility.
Arsenal formulate plan to keep Aubameyang
Arsenal are ready to sacrifice Ainsley Maitland-Niles in order to raise funds to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, The Sun reports.
With the Gabon international striker out of contract in 2021, the Gunners are seeking to tie him down to a new contract and the £20 million ($25.5m) they could raise by selling their academy product would go a long way to generating the required funds.
They remain interested in Celtic's Odsonne Edouard, but he would likely cost £30m and will only be considered if Aubameyang leaves.
Spurs offered Juventus midfielder Ramsay
Juventus want to offload ex-Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey this summer and have offered the Wales international to Tottenham, The Sun reports.
Juve want to make financial cuts following the coronavirus crisis, and Ramsey could be sacrificed.
With Spurs also having their own difficulties at this time, they may have to juggle their squad to add him.
Dortmund to beat Man Utd to wonderkid Bellingham
BVB to thwart Red Devils' chase for teenage star
Borussia Dortmund will sign Birmingham City prodigy Jude Bellingham this summer, according to the Independent.
The Englishman has been impressed with how BVB have handled the progress of Jadon Sancho, and that gives them the edge over Manchester United for the teenager.
It is believed the Bundesliga side are willing to promise him more playing time than he would get at Old Trafford.
Arsenal and Chelsea to challenge Celtic for Forster
Arsenal and Chelsea are both considering a move for Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster this summer, Football Insider reports.
The two London clubs face stiff competition from Celtic, where the shot-stopper has spent the last season on loan.
No Chelsea move for Cavani
Chelsea will not make a move for Edinson Cavani, football.London reports.
The veteran attacker will not have his contract renewed by PSG and will be available on a Bosman deal at the end of the season.
The Blues had monitored the forward for much of the season.
A-League closing in on domestic transfers
Football Federation Australia is hoping to introduce a domestic transfer system in the A-League, reports The Age.
As it stands, A-League clubs can't sell players to another - though overseas transfers are allowed.
This is something new FFA CEO James Johnson is eager to change moving forward to ensure the "growth of the Australian football economy".
Southgate open to Sancho move
England manager Gareth Southgate concedes Jadon Sancho returning to the Premier League would present "different opportunities" for the attacker.
The Borussia Dortmund star has been strongly linked with interest from Chelsea and Manchester United but any transfer is expected to cost over €100 million ($112m).
Man Utd open to selling Pereira for Van de Beek
Red Devils chase Ajax ace, may drop Havertz interest
Manchester United are willing to sacrifice Andreas Pereira in their pursuit of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, according to the Star.
If the Red Devils do move for the Eredivisie-based player, it likely ends their chase for Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen.
Newcastle, Everton and West Ham are all reportedly interested in Pereira, who is expected to find his game time at Old Trafford extremely limited moving forward.
Arsenal step up pursuit of Kluivert
Roma may be offered Henrikh Mkhitaryan as part of Arsenal's bid to land Justin Kluivert, reports The Sun.
The 21-year-old winger is valued up to £36 million ($45m) and Mkhitaryan moving permanently to Roma could significantly lower that transfer fee.
Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Foster has also been linked with a possible move to the Emirates.
Dortmund hoping to keep Hakimi
Borussia Dortmund are prepared to be patient as they look to bring Achraf Hakimi back to the club once his loan from Real Madrid expires.
Sebastian Kehl, Dortmund’s former captain now working as the head of their player licensing department, has reiterated his desire to see Hakimi remain at the club.
His current two-year loan deal is up at the end of the season and, as things stand, he is set to return to Madrid.
Nice circling for Lyon youngster Gouiri
Juve & Inter want €30m Emerson from Chelsea
Juve move could spell the end for Sandro
Juventus could be willing to spend €30 million (£27m/$34m) to land Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri, claim Calcio Mercato.
Such a move would likely see Alex Sandro on his way out of Turin.
Inter are also linked with a move, with former Blues boss Antonio Conte an admirer of the 25-year-old Italy international.
Wolves in talks with China international
Wolves are in talks with Espanyol forward Wu Lei, report Marca.
The 28-year-old is out of contract in January next year, and has scored seven goals in 38 games for the relegation-threatened La Liga side this season.
He also played in both legs of Espanyol's Europa League defeat to Wolves, which the Premier League side won 6-3 on aggregate.
'Liverpool may regret snubbing Werner'
Liverpool may well live to regret passing up the opportuntiy to sign Timo Werner, according to former Reds defender Jamie Carragher.
Read the full story here on Goal!
Bayern & Dortmund eye Kouassi
Paris Saint-Germain youngster Tanguy Kouassi could be heading to the Bundesliga, according to Le10Sport.
The talented teenage defender is set to leave Paris at the end of is month, with a number of clubs interested.
Now, it is claimed Borussia Dortmund have the lead in the race to sign him, with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid also linked.