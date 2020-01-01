Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea closing in on Mendy signing

No offers yet for Bale
Real Madrid haven't received any offers for Gareth Bale this summer, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The Wales star recently admitted he's keen to leave the club but no suitors are yet to come forward.
Jose Mourinho would like to sign him at Tottenham but doesn't have the money to spend on a potential transfer fee nor his high wages.
Chelsea closing in on Mendy
The Blues' signing spree is set to continue
I'm hearing that Rennes keeper Edouard Mendy could be the next big arrival at Chelsea as talks reach a crucial stage... but he is not their only goalkeeper option this summer #CFC pic.twitter.com/0H8TG11NNm— Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) September 5, 2020
PSG considering Choupo-Moting extension
Paris Saint-Germain are likely to hand striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting a contract extension, reports Telefoot.
Both club and player are confident of agreeing a new deal with the 31-year-old currently a free agent after his last contract expired at the end of July.
Fulham set to sign Aina
Ola Aina is set to join Fulham on loan with buy option from Torino. Agreement reached and here-we-go 🤝⚪️ @DiMarzio @SkySport #FulhamFC #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2020
PSG were tempted to make Messi move
Paris Saint-Germain's interest was piqued when Lionel Messi declared his intention to leave Barcelona, sporting director Leonardo has admitted.
The Argentina star sent shockwaves around world football when he declared his intention to leave the Spanish club for free this summer, though the Blaugrana insisted any buyers would have to match his €700 million release clause.
But Messi revealed to Goal this week that he will remain at the club because he does not want to fight the Catalan giants in court.