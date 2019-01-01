Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Fernandes has heart set on Man United move

Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has claimed the club are happy to play the waiting game in their bid to sign forward Romelu Lukaku, but admitted they have another target in mind should a deal for the Belgian fall through.

And according to the Irish Independent, their alternative target remains former striker Edin Dzeko.

Marotta is quoted as saying: "He (Dzeko ) is an objective for us but both parties are trying to find the right deal."