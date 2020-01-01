Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea ready Aouar bid

Bedoya signs renewal with Philadelphia
💙Oh Captain, my captain!💛— Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) February 27, 2020
Contract extension for @AleBedoya17 means our on-field leader is sticking around even longer 🙌
⚡Let him know how you feel about it!⚡#DOOP pic.twitter.com/uFIwGLxzA5
Serie A superclubs watch Rangers' Barisic
Scouts from Italian giants Milan and Roma were in Portugal on Wednesday watching Rangers' man Borna Barisic.
The Herald say the teams dispatched representatives to watch as the Scottish club beat Braga in the Europa League.
The Croatia international is under contract in Glasgow until 2024 but the paper think his performances for club and country this campaign will make it hard for Steven Gerrard's team to retain his services.
Rodgers convinced Maddison will stay at Leicester
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says he's confident star midfielder James Maddison will stay with the Foxes.
The 2017 Premier League champions seem certain to return to the Champions League next season and are determined to keep their No. 10, despite interest from Manchester United.
"The boy is very happy, he wants to be here," Rodgers is quoted as saying by FourFourTwo.
City mull over Holgate bid
Manchester City are looking at Everton defender Mason Holgate as a possible solution to their defensive woes.
The Blues are looking at another long spell without Aymeric Laporte and seem unconvinced by the other options at centre-half.
The Mirror says that Holgate, valued at £30 million ($39m), has been identified as a player capable of bolstering their options in the summer.
Arsenal to trigger Thomas Partey release clause
MIkel Arteta has identified a summer target for his Arsenal side, and is prepared to pay top dollar to capture him, according to Lbertad Digital.
Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey is their number one priority and they are willing to pay his £42 milliion ($54m) release clause.
The Ghana international is keen to stay at Atletico and will try to negotiate a new deal with a higher release clause.
Chelsea are ready to bid €50m for Aouar
Lyon midfielder top target after Bayern defeat
Frank Lampard will dip back into the market after his Chelsea sides chastening defeat to Bayern Munich in midweek.
The Blues have already signed Hakim Ziyech for next season and, according to Tuttomercato, will bid for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.
The 21-year-old France Under-21 international will cost around €50 miillion (£43m/$55m), and is also of interest to Juventus, according to the report.