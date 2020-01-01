Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd rival Liverpool for Kabak

boss Pep Guardiola insists will be making a "big mistake" if they sack his former assistant coach Mikel Arteta.

Pressure is growing on Arsenal head coach Arteta after Guardiola's City thumped the Gunners 4-1 in the quarter-finals at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Arsenal are languishing in 15th place in the Premier League table after 14 matches, with seven defeats in their last 10 league games.

Read more here!