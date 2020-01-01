Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd rival Liverpool for Kabak

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Ozan Kabak Schalke 2020-21
Domenech to make coaching return with Nantes

2020-12-23T03:00:00Z

Raymond Domenech is set to return to the bench with Nantes, reports 20 Minutes

The veteran has not coached since taking France out of the 2010 World Cup in the first round.

'It will be a big mistake' - Guardiola says Arsenal shouldn't sack Arteta

2020-12-23T02:00:42Z

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists Arsenal will be making a "big mistake" if they sack his former assistant coach Mikel Arteta.

Pressure is growing on Arsenal head coach Arteta after Guardiola's City thumped the Gunners 4-1 in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Arsenal are languishing in 15th place in the Premier League table after 14 matches, with seven defeats in their last 10 league games.

Mikel Arteta Pep Guardiola

Success will keep players like Pogba at Manchester United - Solskjaer

2020-12-23T01:00:04Z

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reiterated he is not concerned by Paul Pogba's attitude, although he accepts the "ambitious" Manchester United midfielder wants to play for a team that wins trophies.

Since returning to Old Trafford from Juventus in a then world-record transfer in 2016, Pogba has been repeatedly linked with a second move away from United .

Juve and Real Madrid have often been mooted as potential landing spots, while the World Cup winner has struggled to consistently perform at his best level.

West Ham eye new striker

2020-12-22T23:55:05Z

West Ham United will try to add to their forward line in January, reports the Mirror

Olivier Giroud is one possibility to bolster an attack built around Michail Antonio, with Sebastien Haller failing to impress so far at the club.

Man Utd expect to seal Diallo arrival in January

2020-12-22T23:45:03Z

Manchester United are confident of sealing Amed Diallo's transfer in the next month, reports the BBC

Diallo, 18, agreed to move to Old Trafford in October but remained at Atalanta for the first half of the 2020-21 season. 

Man Utd rival Liverpool for Kabak

2020-12-22T23:25:08Z

Turkey defender could arrive for fee of £25m

Manchester United are set to battle Liverpool for the signature of Ozan Kabak, reports the Daily Mail

The 20-year-old Turkey international is seen as the perfect partner for Harry Maguire at the back and could be available for £25 million due to Schalke's financial issues.

Costa to leave Atletico

