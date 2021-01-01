Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool chase Sterling reunion

Tuchel 'fell into a trap' discussing Haaland transfer
Thomas Tuchel claims that he "fell into a trap" when he indicated that Chelsea regularly discussed a move for Erling Haaland.
The German previously suggested that the Blues held weekly talks over launching a transfer bid for the Borussia Dortmund star.
Speaking now however, the manager stated that his comments were meant to be tongue-in-cheek, but acknowledged that the context of his words likely gave the wrong impression in the end.
Lucca to spark Serie A scramble
Pisa striker Lorenzo Lucca looks poised to spark a bidding war between several top Serie A teams, per Tuttosport.
The Italy Under-21 international has caught the eye of Juventus and AC Milan following his impressive form.
Napoli and Fiorentina are also among those who could throw their hat in the ring for him.
Ajax to hand Gravenberch extension
Ajax are looking to tie Ryan Gravenberch down to a long-term deal at the club, amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, says De Telegraaf.
The 19-year-old, who has enjoyed success for club and country this year following his senior Netherlands debut, came through the ranks in Amsterdam.
But with interest from abroad growing, his team are looking to tie him down.
West Ham want Bayo
🔥West Ham United continue to be linked with a move for Clermont Foot striker Mohamed Bayo, The new Lukaku.#WUHFC #WestHam— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) October 22, 2021
Liverpool want Sterling return (Fichajes)
Former Reds man limited at Man City
Liverpool are plotting a reunion with Raheem Sterling in the new year, as the England man continues to struggle at Manchester City, says Fichajes.
The former Reds man left for the Etihad Stadium in 2015, and has enjoyed great success since.
But his struggles for regular minutes under Pep Guardiola this year has been a concern, and his old club could prove to be his lifeline ahead of the World Cup next year.