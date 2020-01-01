Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sancho's Dortmund future still undecided

According to the Daily Record, Huddersfield are interested in ’s Craig Gordon, having had a January move for the goalkeeper rejected.

Gordon has been replaced by Fraser Forster between the sticks at Celtic Park this season, and he looks set for an exit from the Glasgow club, with his contract set to expire this summer.

Huddersfield will, however, have to battle it out with Gordon’s former club Hearts, with both sides heavily interested in the 37-year-old.