Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona want Man City striker Jesus to replace Suarez

Jorge Messi wants amicable separation from Catalan side

Lionel Messi's father, Jorge, will meet with president Josep Maria Bartomeu on Wednesday to settle the star's future, Mundo Deportivo claims.

Jorge will travel from to convince the Catalan side to let the six-time Ballon d'Or winner leave ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Messi has rocked the football world by notifying Barca that he will not return and insists he can leave for free because of a clause in his contract.

The Spanish giants insist the clause has expired and have received the backing of , but Messi's father hopes to arrange a friendly separation with the club.