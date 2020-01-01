Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mustafi and Rudiger on Barca shortlist

Franchi dreaming of PSG future
Paris Saint-Germain have locked in academy goalkeeper Denis Franchi on a three-year deal and the player has revealed his shock at securing his dream.
“When my agent told me about a PSG proposal, I couldn't believe it,” Franchi told Le Parisien.
“I said yes right away. PSG are one of the strongest teams in the world. It’s a great place to grow up. My dream is to play at the Parc des Princes, it’s an incredible stadium."
Orlando lock down Pereyra
✨ Maestro Mauri ✨— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) December 1, 2020
Designated Player Mauricio Pereyra has agreed to a contract extension. 😈 #VamosOrlando
Mustafi and Rudiger on Barca shortlist
The Catalan club are in need of help in the back
Shkodran Mustafi and Antonio Rudiger are among the options Barcelona are considering as defensive reinforcements, reports Mundo Deportivo.
While Manchester City's Eric Garcia remains Barca's main target, the club are keeping an eye on the Arsenal and Chelsea defenders.
Arteta wants reinforcements for formation change
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hinted he needs new players to switch to his preferred formation.
“We want to move to a 4-3-3 but for that, you need a lot of specificity in every position but now in five or six positions, we don’t have it," Arteta said on Wednesday.
“I think that what we miss is in the opponent’s area and the last part of the pitch. We have to find the key in the attack, that last decision, that last pass, that last cross to create a goal situation, a goal, a shot, a corner, etc.”
Sint-Truiden sack Muscat
Belgian side Sint-Truiden have sacked Australian coach Kevin Muscat, according to reports.
The club are currently 16th in the Pro League and have failed to win any of their past four games.
Zidane: I'm not going to resign
Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has insisted that he will not resign, despite another poor performance from his side in a 2-0 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk.
Madrid's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League last 16 are now in doubt after the match in Kiev, with second-half strikes from substitutes Dentinho and Manor Solomon giving the home side the victory.
The result completed a shocking double for the Ukranians over Zidane's side, with Shakhtar also defeating Madrid 3-2 in October's corresponding fixture.