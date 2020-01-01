Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City considered Lukaku move

Kent in line for new Rangers deal
Ryan Kent is in line for a new deal at Rangers - according to Football Insider.
The Scottish club are planning to extend the 24-year-old's stay at Ibrox beyond 2023, and will reward him with a bumper pay rise.
Kent has scored five goals in 15 Scottish Premier League appearances for Rangers this season.
Barca eager to tie Moriba down to fresh terms
Barcelona are eager to tie Ilaix Moriba down to fresh terms - according to ESPN.
The 17-year-old is contracted to remain at Camp Nou until 2022, but the Blaugrana are eager to secure his long-term future.
Barca believe Moriba is capable of following the same path to the first team as Ansu Fati if he continues on his current trajectory.
'Giroud has to leave in January'
Olivier Giroud would score goals for Chelsea if the Blues gave him game time, says Gael Clichy, with the France international striker being urged to move on in January and find the opportunities he deserves.
Clichy has told Stadium Astro: "If the manager of the national team is saying that he needs game time to go to the Euros, well if you look at that direction, you need to go and you need to find a place where you will play."
Upamecano to push for move in 2021
Dayot Upamecano will look to leave RB Leipzig in 2021, claims Express Sport.
Liverpool and Manchester City have been linked with the highly-rated French centre-half.
Man Utd prepared to sell Romero
Manchester United are willing to sell Sergio Romero for just £2.5 million, according to the Daily Star.
The Argentine goalkeeper had been hoping to leave Old Trafford over the summer and will push for the exits again in January.
Chelsea willing to loan out Tomori
Chelsea are willing to send Fikayo Tomori out on loan in the January transfer window - according to The Telegraph.
The Blues could sanction the 22-year-old's temporary departure so that he can start playing regular football again.
Tomori was a regular in Frank Lampard's set up last season, but has only featured in one Premier League game for Chelsea in 2020-21 to date.
Marcone set to join Elche from Boca on a permanent deal
Ivan Marcone is set to join Elche from Boca Juniors on a permanent deal - according to Marca.
The 30-year-old joined the Spanish club on loan in the summer transfer window, and has made an impressive start to life in La Liga.
Elche are now ready to buy Marcone outright for €4.2 million, with Boca ready to sanction his departure.
Bernardeschi playing for Juve future
Federico Bernardeschi is playing for his future at Juventus - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 26-year-old will not be offered a contract extension unless he proves his value to Andrea Pirlo between now and January.
Bernardeschi's current deal expires in 2022, and his new agent Mino Raiola may look to negotiate his departure next summer.
Lyon target Leicester's Slimani
Leicester City striker Islam Slimani has emerged as a transfer target for Lyon - according to Le 10 Sport.
The French giants are looking at the 32-year-old as a possible replacement for Memphis Depay, who has been tipped to join Barcelona next year.
Lyon have also set their sights on Stade Reims forward Boulaye Dia as an alternative option ahead of the January transfer window.
Betis chasing Barca duo
Real Betis are hoping to sign either Riqui Puig or Carles Alena on loan from Barcelona in January, reports Estadio Deportivo.
An injury to attacker Sergio Canales has left Betis with a void to fill and they're hopeful of striking a deal with Barca for one of their young talents.
Kounde confirms Man City discussions
Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde has confirmed that he has previously held transfer talks with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.
The 22-year-old was one of the stars of the Sevilla team that won the Europa League last season, defeating Inter in the final after eliminating Manchester United.
He has continued that fine form into the present campaign and is quickly being recognised as one of the outstanding young players in his role.
Rodgers tipped for Arsenal or Chelsea move
Jamie Carragher believes Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers could end up in charge of Arsenal or Chelsea in the future.
"Brendan Rodgers is the best British coach out there, no doubt. Maybe you could argue that the Liverpool job came too early but I think he did a good job, coming closer than any manager to winning the league in 30 years," Carragher told MailSport.
"He’s a fantastic coach, he’s done a great job at Leicester and I think his next job could be a Chelsea or an Arsenal. Maybe it would be difficult to go back to Liverpool or to coach Manchester United, given the Liverpool connection, but I think he’ll be up for the top jobs in this country, maybe England too."
Man City secure purchase option for Galaxy teen
The LA Galaxy have signed Alex Alcala with Manchester City purchasing an option to buy the 15-year-old when he turns 18, claims ESPN.
The Mexico youth international is highly rated in North America and will be watched closely by City in the coming years.
Man City considered Lukaku move
Manchester City looked into signing Inter striker Romelu Lukaku last summer, claims the Telegraph.
Inter's £93 million (€104m/$123m) valuation of the former Man Utd forward, however, meant City didn't pursue a deal.
'Man Utd won't let James join Everton'
Kevin Phillips believes Manchester United won't let Daniel James join Everton on loan in January.
“I would like to see him stay and fight for his place at Manchester United but his involvement this season suggests to me that he is not really a big part of [manager Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer’s plans," Phillips told Football Insider.
“It will have been a disappointing start to the season for him but I cannot see Manchester United allowing him to leave for Everton."
Wilder not fearing Sheffield sacking
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder isn't worried about being sacked despite the club picking up just one point from nine Premier League games this season.
"I haven't had the sack in 20 years - 911 games if you hadn't noticed - I don't fear it," Wilder said after a 1-0 loss against West Ham on Sunday.
"I need to be careful because I don't want to come across as arrogant and look like I think I'm untouchable, but I don't feel it should be asked given the journey that we have been on over the last four years."
Man Utd closing in on first director of football
Everton's Marcel Brands has emerged as the most likely candidate to become Manchester United's first director of football, reports The Sun.
Brands' current contract expires at season's end and will struggle to turn down the Red Devils should they make a formal offer.