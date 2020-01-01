Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd in touch with Sancho's agent

Man Utd & Arsenal warned off Jimenez
Wolves are determined to keep hold of star striker Raul Jimenez this summer - according to the Daily Star.
Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in signing the Mexican, with Spanish giants Real Madrid also monitoring his situation.
Wolves have placed an £80 million ($99m) price tag on Jimenez' head in order to warn off all potential suitors.
Bellingham to reject Man Utd for Dortmund
Birmingham City wonderkid Jude Bellingham is set to turn down Manchester United for a move to Borussia Dortmund, reports Bild.
Thr 16-year-old has made a name himself in the Championship with the Blues and is keen to follow in the footsteps of Jason Sancho to the Black and Yellows.
Inter to send Sanchez back to Man Utd
Inter Milan flop Alexis Sanchez will head back to parent club Manchester United after struggling in Italy's Serie A.
The 31-year-old has spent the season on loan at the San Siro but has struggled to make an impact and suffered several injuries.
According to the Daily Mail, Inter do not want to exercise their option to buy Sanchez with the player falling out of favour with Antonio Conte.
Ceballos prefers La Liga return over Arsenal stay
On-loan Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos does not want to stay in London and is keen to move to Real Betis, according to Estadio Deportivo.
Ceballos is due to return to parent club Real Madrid at the end of the season - with the Gunners not having an option to buy - but the 23-year-old recognised his need to play first-team football.
The Spain international sees Betis as an opportunity to start in more matches.
Man Utd need to sign Kane and Sancho, says club legend Ferdinand
Manchester United should pay whatever it takes to sign England internationals Harry Kane and Jadon Sancho, according to Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand.
Dortmund prodigy Sancho has long been linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams - with the speculation growing that the 20-year-old is ready to sign on the dotted line at Old Trafford.
Tottenham talisman Kane has been on the books of the North London side his entire senior career, but recently didn't commit to the club when asked about his future.
Lautaro's agent confirms talks with 'many clubs' amid Barcelona and Real Madrid interest
Inter star Lautaro Martinez's agent has admitted talks have began with other clubs about the future of his client amid interest from La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.
The 22-year-old centre forward has come of age at the San Siro this season, scoring 16 goals in all competitions after failing to reach double figures the previous campaign.
Lautaro's fast development has attracted interest from Europe's biggest clubs and the player's representative Beto Yaque has revealed discussions are ongoing about his future.
Man Utd in touch with Sancho agent but Dortmund unwilling to bend on price
Borussia Dortmund are unwilling to budge on their pricing of Jadon Sancho according to Fabrizio Romano.
Manchester United have been in contact with Sancho's agent ahead of what is expected to be a prolonged transfer negotiation.
But Dortmund are holding firm in their €110m (£98m/$122m) valuation despite concerns that plans could be altered due to the coronavirus.
Tottenham and Arsenal among those in for Lovren
Dejan Lovren's Liverpool departure has been sanctioned by Jurgen Klopp as Arsenal and Tottenham have been revealed as potential destinations.
According to Team Talk, Lovren prefers a move to London with West Ham and Crystal Palace also listed as potential homes.
Teams from Italy, Spain, Germany and France have also made approaches for the Croatian who appears to have no shortage of suitors.
D.C. United's Olsen expects coronavirus to disrupt transfers
D.C. United boss Ben Olsen says that the club's transfer plans have been put "on hold" as this summer's market has already been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
Olsen says that clubs are very unsure of how this market will play out, especially in MLS, where teams tend to bring in big stars during the summer.
"I would be surprised if the transfer window is as active as it was last year," Olsen told reporters on a conference call Monday. "That's my guess. I don't know, who knows what it looks like. But are there bargains out there? Because of situations all over the world, are there different players available? I don't know, I don't think anybody knows.
'It's going to be a different summer transfer window than we've seen, that's for sure."
Canadian star David linked with Dortmund
Canadian star Jonathan David has been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund, reports Ruhnachrichten.
The striker's agent says he wants to move to the Bundesliga, having also been linked with Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.
David has scored 21 goals for Belgian side Gent this season and has fired 11 goals for Canada.
Willian hopes to remain in England
Chelsea star Willian says he hopes to remain in England even as his contract with the Blues nears its end.
The winger's deal is set to expire this summer, leaving him free to join a new club.