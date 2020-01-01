Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd still keen on £50m Grealish

manager Sean Dyche admits his future could lie away from the club after recent reported interest from and .

Speaking on the Eamonn and the Gaffers podcast via The Mirror, Dyche conceded he's open to the idea of testing himself elsewhere.

“If the opportunity to come to somewhere that I thought would really enhance my chances as a manager to continue improving and continue testing myself, who knows?," he said.

“But I've been down this road before. There’s been links before. I'm still at Burnley football club and it would have to be a balanced situation for me to look at anyway."