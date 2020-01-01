Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal set to miss out on Szoboszlai

Ibini terminates Newcastle Jets contract

2020-12-17T01:00:00Z

Bernie Ibini has had his contract with Newcastle Jets terminated effective immediately after he bought out the remainder of the deal, the club's official website reported.

The winger has been linked with a move to Western Sydney Wanderers.

Ghana star Aboagye makes club switch in Mexico

2020-12-17T00:00:00Z

Former Granada midfielder Clifford Aboagye has sealed a move to Mexican side Puebla, the Liga MX outfit announced on Wednesday.

Man Utd target Calhanoglu in discussions to renew with Milan

2020-12-16T23:45:00Z

Fire to trade Mihailovic to Impact

2020-12-16T23:30:00Z

Chicago Fire have completed the blockbuster trade of Djordje Mihailovic to Montreal Impact, according to The Athletic's Sam Stejskal.

According to the report, Impact will pay $800k in General Allocation Money to snare the services of the USMNT midfielder.

The 22-year-old has played the last four MLS seasons for the Fire.
 

Man Utd undecided on Williams loan decision

2020-12-16T23:15:00Z

Manchester United are still deciding whether they want loan out full-back Brandon Williams in January, reports Manchester Evening News.

The 20-year-old has only made one start this season as he finds himself behind Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Alex Telles in the full-back pecking order.

Southampton and Newcastle have been linked with a loan move for the England under-21 international.

 

Arsenal to miss out on Salzburg's Szoboszlai

2020-12-16T23:00:00Z

