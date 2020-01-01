Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi set to re-sign with Barca

Lionel Messi Barcelona 2019-20
Dortmund lower bid for Bellingham

2020-06-18T02:30:18Z

Borussia Dortmund are only willing to offer €20 million ($22m) for Birmingham City prodigy Jude Bellingham, claims Bild

The 16-year-old has a €35m ($39m) release clause but Dortmund are hoping to secure a deal for nearly half that fee. 

Ryan Fraser eyeing Everton move

2020-06-18T01:30:20Z

Bournemouth have had a short-term contract extension rejected by Ryan Fraser as he angles for a move to Everton this summer, reports the Daily Mail

The winger is now set to become a free agent on June 30 and doesn't want to play again this season to avoid injury. 

Arsenal and Tottenham have also been previously linked with interest in the 26-year-old but he has reportedly told friends he sees a move to Everton as his best bet. 

Messi set to re-sign with Barca

2020-06-18T01:00:26Z

The club's iconic number 10 is going nowhere

Lionel Messi is expected to re-sign with Barcelona until 2023, according to Mundo Deportivo

The Argentina star could have been playing elsewhere next season but the clause that would have allowed him to leave Camp Nou has now expired. 

Currently contracted until 2021, it's now expected Messi will soon sign a new deal that will tie him to Barca until 2023 but allow him to move on sooner should he want to. 

Lionel Messi Mallorca Barcelona La Liga
Carpenter signs for Lyon

2020-06-18T00:00:32Z

Australian defender Ellie Carpenter has signed for Lyon, the club has confirmed. 

The 20-year-old join the French giants from American club Portland Thorns and due to undergo a medical soon. 

Rennes to fight off Real Madrid interest in Camavinga

2020-06-17T22:42:32Z

Rennes hope to fight off interest in Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid by tying him down to a new deal, Sport says.

The midfielder’s current deal still has two years left on it, but the Ligue 1 side hope a big pa increase will convince him to reject an expected offer from Madrid this year.

Eduardo Camavinga 2019-20

David Luiz says decision on Arsenal future is coming

2020-06-17T22:40:24Z

David Luiz says he wants to stay at Arsenal but that a decision has not yet been made regarding his future.

The Brazilian defender had a horrible display in Wednesday's defeat to Manchester City and pundits are claiming his time in the Premier League is up.

But Luiz says coach Mikel Arteta wants him to remain at the club and that they are waiting on the club to decide what happens.

Fuchs and Morgan sign Leicester deals

2020-06-17T22:39:00Z

Leicester City are set to tie Wes Morgan and Christian Fuchs down to new contracts, The Telegraph reports.

The duo will sign on for another 12 months with Brendan Rodgers’ side, while Nampalys Mendy has signed a short-term deal that will keep him at the Foxes until the end of this season.

Keita at risk as Liverpool consider offloading six players

2020-06-17T22:38:17Z

Reds to target Wolves duo Traore and Neves

Naby Keita’s time at Liverpool could be nearing its end as Jurgen Klopp is ready to offload six players in the next transfer window.

The Sun claims the Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi, Dejan Lovren, Marko Grujic and Adam Lallana are all expected to leave at the end of the season.

The Reds, meanwhile, will try to sign Ruben Neves and Adama Traore from Wolves.

Inter demand €85m plus Junior for Lautaro

2020-06-17T22:36:46Z

Barca unable to match Serie A side's asking price

Inter have demanded Barcelona pay €85 million plus Junior Firpo in exchange for Lautaro Martinez, according to reports.

The Argentine striker is the Catalan side’s top target this summer, but they are unwilling to meet Inter’s demands.

Barca are willing to go as high as €65m, but Inter will not lower their price any further.