Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham make contact with Mourinho

will look to sign Edinson Cavani to a pre-contract agreement in January, according to Le10Sport.

Cavani's deal with PSG will expire at the end of the season and the Uruguayan will be free to sign a deal for next season with any team in January.

Though Atletico have been tipped to bid for Cavani in the new year, the Liga side are more likely to aim to land Cavani on a free for next season.