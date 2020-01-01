Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Madrid set sights on Mane

Man Utd told Ighalo transfer fee
Nigeria international has impressed since joining on loan
Shanghai Shenhua have informed Manchester United how much it will cost them to sign Odion Ighalo on a permanent basis, according to the Mirror.
The Nigeria international has proved a valuable asset to the United squad since completing a loan switch from China at the end of the January transfer window.
But to make the deal permanent the Reds will have to shell out £15 million, with no fee believed to have been included in the agreement first signed between the two clubs.
Everton line up £200m stadium naming rights deal
Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has struck a £200 million ($245m) deal to name Everton's new stadium, reports the Daily Mail.
Usmanov's USM company will become the Bramley-Moore Dock site's principal sponsor in an agreement set to run an initial 10 years.
Birmingham star Bellingham to decide future
Birmingham City wonderkid Jude Bellingham has four top European clubs waiting as he ponders his transfer future, claims the Mirror.
Manchester United, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have all met Birmingham's asking price for the 16-year-old.
Chelsea prepare £85m Bailey plan
Chelsea are ready to break the bank in order to land Leon Bailey, claims the Express.
The Bayer Leverkusen star, 22, has attracted attention from Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United as well as the Blues.
But Chelsea hope to strike first with a bid worth £85 million ($104m) ahead of the summer transfer window.
Madrid set sights on Mane
Bid worth £140m could convince Liverpool into sale
Real Madrid will make Sadio Mane their top transfer target for the summer, reports the Mirror.
Liverpool are unlikely to want to sell their star striker, who has been vital for the club in recent years.
But Madrid believe an offer of £140 million ($172m) could sway the Anfield side.