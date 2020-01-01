Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Werner prioritises Liverpool move

Despite only re-signing in January until the end of next season, Fernandinho is open to discussing a further contract extension with .

"First of all, I just want to get back to work and play again. I extended my contract a couple of months ago and I am so happy, but after that, we'll see," the Brazilian told Sky Sports.

"If we have another conversation about another contract in the future, I would be happy. But if not, I would be happy as well because I know what I have done for this club and what this club has done for me, how they have helped me. This time has been a pleasure for me.

"Manchester City will always be in my heart. That's for sure."