Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Hazard to replace Ronaldo at Juventus

Ronald Koeman has admitted frustration at Barcelona's transfer limitations this summer as he hasn't been able to replace "best player in the world" Lionel Messi as other continental powers have added superstars.

While the Blaugrana have been frozen by financial difficulties, which ultimately forced Messi's exit to Paris Saint-Germain, PSG have had perhaps their best-ever window, and Manchester City and Manchester United have also splashed the cash.

