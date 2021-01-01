Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Hazard to replace Ronaldo at Juventus

Vlahovic to remain with Fiorentina
Dusan Vlahovic confirms he’s not leaving: “I’ve received top proposals this summer, really big also for the club but I was never pushing to leave. I wanted to stay at Fiorentina… and I’m staying, yes”, he said to Sky Sport. 🟣 #THFC #MCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2021
Livingston lands Omeonga
Stephane Omeonga joins the Lions!— Livingston FC (@LiviFCOfficial) August 28, 2021
Livingston FC is delighted to announce the signing of midfielder @StephaneOmeonga following his release from Italian side, Pescara.
Stephane joins the Lions on a 2-year-deal subject to international clearance and will wear the number 33 shirt.
Koopmeiners closes on Atalanta move
Teun Koopmeiners from AZ Alkmaar to Atalanta, deal at final stages. Atalanta are closing on deal after personal terms agreed until June 2026. Final fee around €14m. 🔴🇳🇱 #Atalanta #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2021
West Ham confirm Zouma signing
Welcome to West Ham United, @KurtZouma! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/X7eguIRzTi— West Ham United (@WestHam) August 28, 2021
Gaitan in advanced talks with Penarol
🚨🚨Nicolás Gaitán tiene charlas avanzadas con Peñarol.— César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) August 28, 2021
*️⃣Según confirman desde la directiva del club 🇺🇾, hay optimismo para que en los próximos días se convierta en refuerzo.
Bayern agree Sabitzer terms while Leipzig eye Ilaix
Bayern Munich have reached an agreement on personal terms with Marcel Sabitzer, Goal and Spox can confirm, while RB Leipzig will turn around and attempt to sign Barcelona wonderkid Ilaix Moriba should they lose the Austrian midfielder.
Koopmeiners to Atalanta almost done
Koeman: Barcelona cannot hope to be best in the world
Ronald Koeman has admitted frustration at Barcelona's transfer limitations this summer as he hasn't been able to replace "best player in the world" Lionel Messi as other continental powers have added superstars.
While the Blaugrana have been frozen by financial difficulties, which ultimately forced Messi's exit to Paris Saint-Germain, PSG have had perhaps their best-ever window, and Manchester City and Manchester United have also splashed the cash.
Zouma to West Ham deal is 'getting close' - Moyes
West Ham manager David Moyes is confident that his club will be able to tie up a deal for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma this summer.
The Blues are hopeful of selling Zouma in order to free up space in Thomas Tuchel's squad for further transfer activity.
Ronaldo return to Man Utd is 'perfect business', says Mourinho
Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho approves of Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford, while offering his opinions on the effect that move might have on the Serie A title race.
Ronaldo was confirmed as a United player on Friday after leaving Juventus in a move worth an initial €15 million (£13m/$18m).
It is his second spell with the Red Devils, having come to prominence at the club as a youngster before joining Real Madrid in 2009.
Ex-Argentina striker Pratto returns to Velez
Presentación de Lucas Pratto. https://t.co/6C1wt6cKcn— Vélez Sarsfield (@Velez) August 28, 2021
Fiorentina seal Odriozola loan
2⃣9⃣ Our new number 29 ⚜️#ForzaViola 💜 #Fiorentina #ACFFiorentina #Odriozola pic.twitter.com/FLdkrBTySz— ACF Fiorentina English (@ACFFiorentinaEN) August 28, 2021
Feyenoord enter race for Man Utd youngster Diallo
Excl. Feyenoord are now joining the race with many clubs approaching Manchester United for Amad Diallo loan. Talks ongoing - Feyenoord are pushing but Premier League and Bundesliga clubs are still in. 🔴🇳🇱 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2021
Final decision to be made in the next hours with player’s camp.
Inter close to Lautaro contract extension
Inter are also working with Lautaro Martinez’s camp to delete the buy-out clause. It was included in the current deal, only valid in July available for €111m. 📑🇦🇷 #Inter— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2021
Lautaro and Inter board are prepared to sign a new deal with NO clauses included. Work in progress. https://t.co/SPYNe77Whf
Dalot set to stay at Man Utd
Goal has learned that Diogo Dalot is set to stay at Manchester United and fight for his place in the first team.
Borussia Dortmund had been interested in signing the right-back, but the Portuguese is not expected to leave before the transfer deadline.
Mbappe hasn't told me he wants to leave - Pochettino
Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino was asked about Kylian Mbappe's future at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's game at Reims.
Pochettino didn't divulge much, except to say that Mbappe hasn't told him personally that he wants to leave following Real Madrid's second bid for the striker.
Salford sign Man Utd youngster Mellor
Salford City is delighted to announce the loan signing of D'Mani Mellor from Manchester United!— Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) August 28, 2021
Welcome to The Peninsula Stadium, D'Mani 🤝 #WeAreSalford 🦁🔴
Busquets joins Clermont
Former Barcelona midfielder Oriol Busquets has joined French side Clermont.
🖋 Oriol Busquets est Clermontois ! 🌋 Formé à La Masia, le milieu de terrain récupérateur du @FCBarcelona rejoint le Clermont Foot 63 et la @Ligue1UberEats 👊🔴🔵— Clermont Foot 63 (@ClermontFoot) August 28, 2021
Bienvenue @oriolbusquets8 !
📰📸 👉 https://t.co/C47PIoEAo5 pic.twitter.com/qvDfrxZAp4
Wesley joins Club Brugge on loan
Aston Villa striker Wesley has moved to Belgium to join Club Brugge on loan.
Good luck, Wes!— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 28, 2021
Palace sign Hughes from Watford
Welcome to Palace, Will Hughes ✍️#CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSDkhb— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 28, 2021
Juventus to re-sign Kean
Juventus have reached a deal to re-sign striker Moise Kean from Everton, Goal can confirm.
Following news of Cristiano Ronaldo's impending return to Manchester United, Juve stepped up their efforts to bring in attacking reinforcements and are close to finalising a move for Kean.
Mourinho wants to keep Mayoral
Roma coach Jose Mourinho does not want to lose on-loan Borja Mayoral, amid reports Real Madrid are planning to cut short the deal and allow the striker to head to Crystal Palace instead.
Mourinho: "We are counting on Mayoral this season. It's too risky having just two strikers - especially when we will surely play with two up top at times.— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 28, 2021
"He's a great player, he scored goals last season, he works hard and I wouldn't like to lose him."#ASRoma #SalernitanaRoma pic.twitter.com/AaGjPs109W
Wolves to sign RB Leipzig striker
Wolves are set to sign striker Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipzig, Goal can confirm.
He will join on a season-long loan with an option to make it permanent.
Real Madrid issue Mbappe ultimatum to PSG (Le Parisien)
Spanish giants threaten to back out of deal
Real Madrid have warned Paris Saint-Germain that they have until Sunday evening to accept an offer for Kylian Mbappe.
Le Parisien reports the Spanish giants will back out of negotiations if they cannot come to an agreement by Sunday night.
Madrid are offering a total of €190 million (£163m/$224m) for Mbappe and will not go higher.
Diallo will leave Man Utd on loan - Solskjaer
Amad Diallo will be sent out on loan by Manchester United,
Diallo has not been part of the United squad for either of their top-flight matches so far this season and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will get first-team experience elsewhere.
Camavinga might not be a €35m bargain
Eduardo Camavinga was regarded as one of world football's most promising stars, but now Rennes are struggling to sell him.
What's going on with the midfielder? For Goal Robin Bairner takes a look at the difficulty facing the Frenchman.
Marseille sign Harit from Schalke
Amine Harit is set to complete a move to Marseille, according to L'Equipe.
The 24-year-old has been trying to orchestrate a transfer this summer and has finally come to an agreement.
He will join Marseille on loan for the season with an option to sign on a permanent basis at the end of the season.
Atalanta plot €20m Solomon bid
Atalanta hope to strengthen their attack with the signing of Manor Solomon from Shakhtar, Sky Sport in Italy claims.
The Serie A side are planning a €20 million (£17m/$24m) bid for the winger, but the Ukrainian side want €30m (£26m/$35m) in total.
Moriba agrees RB Leipzig move as Chelsea hope to hijack deal
Ilaix Moriba is on his way out of Barcelona, but where he ends up is still anyone's guess.
Sport reports he has already reached an agreement to join RB Leipzig and is waiting on Barca to accept their offer.
Tottenham have been linked to him, too, but are said to have pulled out because of the asking price, so Chelsea are now the most likely Premier League destination should a move to the Bundesliga fall through.
Hazard to replace Ronaldo at Juventus? (Marca)
Madrid willing to let him go to make room for Mbappe
Juventus are considering a move for Eden Hazard to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Marca,
The Belgian forward has struggled at Madrid because of injuries since replacing the Portugal star at the Santiago Bernabeu and the club are willing to offload him to make room for Kylian Mbappe.
A loan move to Juve could be ideal for all parties.
Sampdoria target ambitious Jovic move and eye Ribery
Sampdoria are still looking to strengthen their attack before the transfer window closes next week.
Sky Sport in Italy claims they are plotting an ambitious move for Luka Jovic and could get him on loan from Real Madrid until the end of the season.
Free agent Franck Ribery is also an option but they have not decided whether or not they want him.
Plus, they are in talks with Napoli for Andrea Petagna, though he does not want to leave the Stadio San Paolo club.
English and Spanish clubs tracking Booth
Clubs in England and Spain are following the progress of Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth, reports the Daily Mail.
Booth, 20, has entered the final year of his Bayern deal and has previously been subject to interest from Tottenham.
Ronaldo to sign £50m Man Utd deal (The Sun)
The 36-year-old will make big money at Old Trafford
Cristiano Ronaldo will sign a two-year contract with Manchester United worth a total of £50 million ($69m), reports The Sun.
United confirmed Ronaldo would return to Old Trafford on Friday, as he joins from Juventus in a move worth initial £13 million (€15m/$18m) with add-ons of up to £7m (€8m/$9m).
Everton contact Celtic over Edouard
Everton have sounded out Celtic about a deal for French forward Odsonne Edouard— Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 27, 2021
Guardiola expects no new signings at Man City
Pep Guardiola doesn't expect any more incomings or outgoings at Manchester City as the transfer deadline approaches.
City are short of a striker after missing out on top target Harry Kane, who will remain at Tottenham, while they also pulled the plug on a move for Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo.
Juventus pass up on Auba
Juventus have no interest in Pierre Aubameyang - no contact or talks as of now. Negotiation ongoing with Everton for Moise Kean as priority if conditions will be agreed in the next hours. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021
Kean would be happy to come back to Juventus. #EFC
Madrid mull January wait on Mbappe (Sky Sports News)
Los Blancos could pause in PSG pursuit
Real Madrid have conceded that they may do better to wait until the January transfer window in order to land Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, per Sky Sports News.
Los Blancos have not seen their latest bid for the France star rejected outright yet, but know that the Ligue 1 side are playing hard to get with their star man.
As such, they feel that waiting until the start of 2022 - when Mbappe is closer to the end of a deal he shows no signs of intending to renew - could prove more prudent.
Rahman makes Reading loan move
Good luck for the season, Baba. 👊— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 27, 2021
Everton want Maitland-Niles
Everton are hopeful of signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan from Arsenal ahead of the transfer window deadline, says Sky Sports News.
The Toffees have eyed up the Gunners man as a boost to their right-back void.
England international Maitland-Niles would be a studious piece of the puzzle placed for Rafa Benitez on Merseyside.
Ancelotti tight-lipped on Mbappe
Carlo Ancelotti has given nothing away over whether Kylian Mbappe is set to become a Real Madrid player, as speculation continues to swirl around the future of the Paris-Saint Germain forward.
The France international could be on the cusp of a major-money move to Santiago Bernabeu and is reportedly keen on making the swap to Los Blancos from Parc des Princes.
But speaking ahead of his side's clash with Real Betis in La Liga this weekend, Madrid boss Ancelotti has remained tight-lipped on whether the attacker could be at his disposal before the transfer window shuts.