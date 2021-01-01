Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle want Man Utd quadruple

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Manchester United quad split GFX
Getty / Goal

No need for more Kane talk - Spurs director

2021-10-10T22:55:00Z

Fernandes considered Man Utd 'priority'

2021-10-10T22:30:00Z

Arsenal seek Oxlade-Chamberlain return

2021-10-10T22:15:00Z

Arsenal desire a return for midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, claims the Sun, as the now-Liverpool man has fallen out of favour at Anfield.

The Gunners are said to be interested in an initial six-month loan with the possibility of a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Newcastle want Man Utd quadruple

2021-10-10T22:00:00Z

The Magpies intend to make multiple high-profile moves under new ownership

Newcastle want to sign four Manchester United players, according to the Mirror, with Anthony Martial, Eric Bailly, Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek on their transfer list.

The Magpies could look to begin the raid in January.