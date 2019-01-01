Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Solskjaer to make half Mourinho's wages

Whitecaps sign goalkeeper to homegrown deal
The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed 19-year-old goalkeeper Thomas Hasal to a homegrown contract.
We see a lot of potential in Thomas,” Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos said in a club statement. “He was recommended by our Academy coaches and we liked what we saw during preseason. With our structure in place with the U-23 development squad, he will have the opportunity to continue to grow as a goalkeeper and progress in our club.”
From @WFCSask ➡️ @WFCAcademy ➡️ #VWFC U-23 ➡️ @MLS— Vancouver Whitecaps (@WhitecapsFC) March 7, 2019
Welcome to the first team, Thomas Hasalhttps://t.co/uZfLYyPpdh pic.twitter.com/VtSnsdoaBe
Solskjaer to make half Mourinho's wages
Manager to secure permanent role after Champions League triumph
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to be named permanent Manchester United manager on half the wages of Jose Mourinho, according to the Mirror.
Mourinho received £15 million ($20m) a season from the Red Devils while Solskjaer will receive £7.5m.
Solskjaer leading Man United to past Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League convinced the board he is the right man for the job.
Mourinho closing in on Real Madrid interim manager's role
Jose Mourinho looks set to be named Real Madrid's interim boss as the sack looms for Santiago Solari, Goal understands.
The former Manchester United manager is the favourite to take over following this weekend's clash with Valladolid, after which Santiago Solari will be sacked, and is likely to be named manager through the end of the season.
The hiring of Mourinho will not be on a full-time basis however, with Madrid still hoping to convince Zinedine Zidane to return to the club's bench for next season.
Real Madrid in chaos as Perez row leaves Ramos future in doubt
Real Madrid have been left in chaos following an argument between Florentino Perez and Sergio Ramos that has left a deep divide between the club's front office and the club captain, Goal understands.
The confrontation took place following the club's loss to Ajax in the Champions League and has left the future of the defender in doubt.
Ramos and Perez were both left angered by a meeting they had following Tuesday's loss in which Perez expressed his disappointment with the team and its current form.
Juventus after PSV's Piroe
Juventus are after PSV youngster Joel Piroe, according to Calciomercato.com.
The Serie A giants are hoping to sign the 19-year-old on free transfer this summer, inking him on a five-year contract and then sending him on loan.
Both Everton and Inter are also interested in the player, but with Juventus as the only club to enter into talks with Piroe, they are considered the favourite.