Gareth Ainsworth leaves Adams Park after a record-breaking, history-making decade in charge.
We're delighted to announce that Matt Bloomfield has agreed in principle to become our new manager!
liveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd eyeing €30m Fekir swoop
Wycombe appoint Bloomfield
Zakharyan won't join Galatasaray
Hermoso nearing new Atletico deal
Atletico Madrid are considering offering a new contract to centre-back Mario Hermoso amid a floury of interest from Premier League clubs, reports Spanish outlet MARCA.
The Spaniard had been rumoured for a move away from the club in the summer but a recent upturn in form has seen him gain admirers from England, as well La Liga sides Real Sociedad and Sevilla.
Hermoso's current deal expires in the summer of 2024, and it is thought that Rojiblancos boss Diego Simeone has given the green light for his renewal, especially given the recent departure of Felipe to Nottingham Forest.
Marcelo in talks with Al-NassrGetty
Former Real Madrid full-back Marcelo is set for a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, as Brazilian outlet UOL have revealed that the Brazilian is in talks with the Saudi outfit over a potential move.
Marcelo terminated his contract with Olympiacos last week after just five months in Greece, with an "unnamed club" already lined up to offer him an improved deal.
It now appears that that club is in fact Al-Nassr, who look set to complete another big-name coup following the arrival of Ronaldo in December.
Fofana and Slonina set for Chelsea summer loans
New Chelsea signings David Datro Fofana and Gabriel Slonina will be allowed to leave on loan at the end of the 2022-23 season, with the aim of securing first team football.
That's according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who told his YouTube channel: "David Datro Fofana will have a possibility to go and play as a starter. It is an idea of the club to send Fofana on loan. He had proposals from Galatasaray and OGC Nice but the player was not keen. Gabriel Slonina is now with the squad but the expectation is for him in the summer to have an opportunity to play regularly out on loan”.
Slonina's loan at MLS club Chicago Fire came to an end at the turn of the year, while Fofana has already made three appearances for the Blues following his January move from Molde.
QPR re-appoint Ainsworth as manager
Man Utd and Newcastle in race for Frimpong
Manchester United and Newcastle are thought to be locked in a race for Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong this summer, according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.
United are still hoping to sign Diogo Dalot to a new deal but are yet to see any progress, meaning Frimpong is an option if those talks break down.
As for Newcastle, the talented 22-year-old would provide an excellent long-term cover for 33-year-old Kieran Trippier, who will likely see his playing time diminish as the seasons go on.
Fernabahce finalising Lucas Moura dealGetty Images
Super Lig 1 side Fernabahce are in advanced talks to sign Tottenham forward Lucas Moura on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer, Turkish outlet Sabah reports.
Fernabahce are thought to have presented Moura with a three-year offer. The Brazilian's 2022-23 campaign has been blighted by injury, with all nine of his appearances this season coming from the bench.
Vlahovic's agent blocked January transfer to Man UtdGetty Images
Juventus had accepted a bid from Manchester United worth between €100m (£88.8m) and €120m (£106.5m) for striker Dusan Vlahovic in January, reports Spanish outlet AS.
However, the player's agent is believed to have brought initially positive talks to a halt, thus blocking the move from going ahead.
Vlahovic joined the Vecchia Signora in January 2022 in a £72m deal and has gone on to score 10 goals in 21 appearances this campaign.
However, given the financial situation Juve find themselves in, the Serbian's sale could have eased some of the economic pressure off the Turin club, with Chelsea thought to also be interested.
Javi Gracia appointed Leeds boss
Former Watford and Valencia boss Javi Gracia has officially been appointed head coach of Leeds United following the sacking of Jesse Marsch, the club have confirmed.
Santos awaiting Palmeiras loan after work permit collapseRafael Ribeiro/CBF
New Chelsea signing and recent South American U-20 Champion Andrey Santos has returned to his native Brazil to undergo a medical ahead of rejoining Palmeiras on loan, according to reports from Globo Esporte.
The Blues had intended Santos to be part of their plans for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, but the club failed to obtain a work permit for the midfielder to play in England.
As a result, the 18-year-old looks set to return to his previous club Palmeiras, with all parties reportedly "confident" the deal will go through.
Crystal Palace's Zaha keen to join Al-NassrGetty Images
Crystal Palace winger Wilfred Zaha is reportedly interested in joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr in the summer transfer window, according to the Evening Standard.
The report also mentions that Serie A heavyweights AC Milan are keen on bringing Zaha to San Siro. However, Zaha prefers a move to Asia, where he can establish himself as another marquee player after Ronaldo.
Liverpool keen to get Chelsea's Mount
Chelsea loanee Hudson-Odoi focused on Leverkusen
Martinez wants Champions League footballGetty
Emi Martinez wants to play in the Champions League and wants to leave Aston Villa in the summer despite being tied to a contract through to 2027, according toDaily Mail.
With a £100,000-a-week deal, he is the top earner at Villa Park but remains adamant to ply his trade in the elite continental tournament.
Elneny extends with Arsenal
United have set their sights on FekirReal Betis
Manchester United are keen to sign Real Betis' midfield ace Nabil Fekir, according to Fichajes.
He is likely to cost €30 million but the Red Devils face stiff competition from Newcastle United and Leicester City for his services.
Liverpool-target Zielinski might leave Napoli in the summerGetty
Piotr Zielinski might leave Napoli in the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano for CaughtOffside.
Liverpool are monitoring his progress in Serie A and will be eager to snap him up if an opportunity arises during the next window.
West Ham set to stand by Moyes for the time beingGetty Images
David Moyes will be in charge against Nottingham Forest on Saturday as West Ham have decided to be patient with the manager, claims Daily Mail.
However, the report also claims that Rafa Benitez is on standby and is ready to takeover if the Hammers fall flat at the weekend.
Inter set to extend Calhanoglu and Bastoni contracts