Atletico Madrid are considering offering a new contract to centre-back Mario Hermoso amid a floury of interest from Premier League clubs, reports Spanish outlet MARCA.

The Spaniard had been rumoured for a move away from the club in the summer but a recent upturn in form has seen him gain admirers from England, as well La Liga sides Real Sociedad and Sevilla.

Hermoso's current deal expires in the summer of 2024, and it is thought that Rojiblancos boss Diego Simeone has given the green light for his renewal, especially given the recent departure of Felipe to Nottingham Forest.