Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mourinho turns down Lyon

FC Cincinnati have confirmed their roster moves following the conclusion of the club's first season.

A total of 16 players have guaranteed contracts for the 2020 season while two, Nazmi Albadawi and Victor Ulloa, are out of contract.

The club has also declined options on Corben Bone, Justin Hoyte, Roland Lamah, Emmanuel Ledesma and Jimmy McLaughlin, although the latter two are still in negotiations.