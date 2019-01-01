Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal look to hijack Man Utd's Meunier move

Malcom set to leave Barcelona
Roma legend De Rossi keen on Boca switch
Daniele De Rossi has expressed an interest in linking up with Boca Juniors following his departure from Roma, claims the Argentine club’s sporting director Nicolas Burdisso.
He has told FOX Sports: "He is a friend and I talk to him every day. He has always shown his willingness to come here."
Xavi become manager of Qatar-based Al Sadd
رسمياً : #تشافي مدرباً للفريق بدايةً من الموسم القادم .. وسيبدأ تشافي مهامه مع طاقمة الذي يضم— AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) May 28, 2019
سيرجيو اوريول، إيفان توريس، أوسكار هيرنانديز، جوزيه مانويل ، ديفيد باراتس،انتونيو لوبو ، سيرجيو غارسيا ، انتونيو ترامولاس#السد https://t.co/QSwNMUo8ZN
Juventus reiterate Dybala stance
Juventus have reiterated their desire to keep Paulo Dybala in Turin.
The forward has been linked with a move to Mancheserer United and a number of other top European clubs, but The Old Lady's sporting director wants him to stay.
Porto confirm Atletico agreed €20 million fee for Felipe
Porto have confirmed they agreed a €20 million (£17.6m/$22.4m) for Felipe with Atletico Madrid.
The defender already confirmed he will be leaving the Portuguese giants with a farewell message on social media.
He has been widely tipped as the replacement for Diego Godin for a number of months.
Leeds confirm Bielsa will stay
✍️ | #LUFC are delighted to confirm that Chairman @andrearadri has exercised the option to extend Marcelo Bielsa’s contract for a second season— Leeds United (@LUFC) May 28, 2019
Brentford sign Fiorentina midfielder
✍ We are delighted to confirm the arrival of Christian Nørgaard from @acffiorentina— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) May 28, 2019
👉 https://t.co/mzG5ztuv26#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/4tynJtkV56
Pochettino to Serie A?
Man Utd offered James hope
Manchester United have been offered hope in their pursuit of Daniel James, but Swansea have warned that they will not “give players away”.
The Red Devils are said to have made the Wales international a top target for the summer transfer window.
Find out what Swans chairman Trevor Birch has had to say on the interest here.
Barcelona open to offers for Dembele
Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for France international winger Ousmane Dembele, claims Sport.
The World Cup winner moved to Camp Nou in the wake of Neymar's move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017 but has struggled to convince during his time in Catalunya.
'Boring Chelsea will be lost without Hazard'
Eden Hazard “deserves” a move to Real Madrid, says Emmanuel Petit, but his departure is going to leave “boring” Chelsea struggling to “cope without him”.
The Belgium international forward is expected to complete a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer that has been mooted for some time.
Here is what a former Blues star has had to say on the situation.
Gattuso confirms AC Milan exit
Genaro Gattuso has stepped down as AC Milan head coach.
The former midfielder said it was a painful decision to make but he has agreed to cancel his contract.
Gattuso's deal was not due to expire until 2021.
Read the full quotes here on Goal.
Man Utd have always lost out on big players - Neville on De Ligt
Manchester United legend Gary Neville insists it is nothing new to see the Red Devils missing out on the world's biggest players.
The Manchester club has held talks with Matthijs de Ligt but the Ajax defender looks set to join Barcelona instead.
Man City eye Real Betis midfielder
Manchester City will monitor the situation of Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso this summer, says the Manchester Evening News.
The Citizens will assess the 23-year-old's performances for Argentina in the Copa America before making a transfer approach.
Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are also reportedly interested in Lo Celso.
Tyrone Mings open to Villa return
Aston Villa loanee Tyrone Mings has hinted he is open to a return to the West Midlands next season.
Mings joined on a temporary stint from Bournemouth and has been instramental in Villa securing Championship promotion via the play-offs, but he is now set to return to his parent club.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Mings said: "If I can be a part of that [Villa in the Premier League]? Who knows."
Tension & optimism between Real Madrid & Ramos
Sergio Ramos had a recent meeting with Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez over leaving Real Madrid, Goal can confirm.
The centre-back reportedly addressed concerns over a fallout between himself and Perez that occurred after the Champions League defeat to Ajax and the fact that his contract expires in 2021.
Pirlo: Conte would be better than Mourinho at Inter
Andrea Pirlo backed former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte as the best choice for Inter.
The former Juventus midfielder says Conte would be a better choice for the club than Jose Mourinho, who has also been linked with the club.
Arsenal weigh up bid for Milan stopper Donnarumma
Arsenal are understood to have made enquiries about the availability of Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to Tutto Mercato Web.
The 20-year-old has already been talked up as a future European great between the posts, and with Petr Cech set to retire after Wednesday's Europa League final, Gunners boss Unai Emery is keen to take Donnarumma to the Emirates Stadium - even if it means parting with a large chunk of his transfer kitty.
Roberto Martinez emerges as shock Valverde replacement at Barca
Belgium national team boss Roberto Martinez has emerged as the favourite to replace Ernesto Valverde, should Barcelona decide to part company with the Spaniard this summer.
A report from RAC1 suggests Valverde is under increasing pressure after Saturday's Copa del Rey final defeat to Valencia, despite winning back-to-back La Liga titles.
Former Everton boss Martinez is seen as an ideal replacement after leading Belgium to a third-placed finish in last summer's World Cup.
Real set to cash in on Isco, Bale and James Rodriguez
After an underwhelming season both domestically and in Europe, Real Madrid are set to give their squad a major facelift this summer.
And according to Marca, Isco, Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez head the list of departures in order to bankroll a host of new arrivals, including Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic.
Perez: We don't want Neymar or Mbappe
Florentino Perez insists Real Madrid aren't after Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.
The Real Madrid president says he has not talked with Zinedine Zidane about either player, and he doesn't plan on doing so this summer.
Hazard hints at potential exit ahead of Europa League final
Eden Hazard says he has grown from a baby to a "big man" in his seven years at Chelsea, as he approaches what could be his last game for the Blues.
The 28-year-old attacker has suggested he will leave Chelsea this summer, with Real Madrid expected to sign him.
Emery urges Arsenal to hijack Man Utd's Meunier move
Arsenal boss Unai Emery is interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier from underneath the noses of Manchester United this summer.
According to a report in Metro, Emery is keen to bring the defender to the Emirates Stadium as a replacement for Stephan Lichtsteiner, who is expected to leave the club over the next few weeks.
Abraham refuses to rule out Villa move
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has refused to rule out playing for Aston Vila in the Premier League next season, according to BirminghamLive.
The forward has been a hit at Villa Park this season, but his loan from Chelsea comes to an end this week, with many expecting him to return to Stamford Bridge and compete for a first-team place.
"You can never say never," Abraham said.
Gattuso set to leave Milan
Griezmann and De Ligt in, Coutinho out at Barcelona
After their spectacular collapse in the Champions League and defeat in the Copa del Rey, few can blame Barcelona for already thinking ahead to 2019-20 campaign.
In defence, either Matthijs de Ligt arrives from Ajax or Barca will stay out of the market for new centre-backs, while up front, President Jose Bartomeu is the only man pushing for Antoine Griezmann's arrival from Atletico Madrid.