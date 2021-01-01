28' - Corner for Mumbai City FC
2021-02-24T14:29:23Z
Bipin Singh delivers the corner from the right as Ogbeche heads it but it is a little too high for him as he fails to hit it with precision
20' - Bipin fails to close in
2021-02-24T14:21:40Z
Le Fondre lays a delicious ball from the right to Bipin, in space, but he just fails to get his boot to it near the far corner
14' - Ogbeche equalises for Mumbai City FC
2021-02-24T14:15:34Z
Jahouh delivers an inch-perfect delivery inside the box as Ogbeche meets it with a brilliant header to find the back of the net
9' - GOAL!
2021-02-24T14:10:55Z
Diego Mauricio puts Odisha FC in the front from the spot. Amrinder Singh dived at the right side but a bit too late as he looks back to see the ball hitting the back of the net
8' - Penalty for Odisha FC
2021-02-24T14:10:07Z
Jahouh brings Jerry down inside the box as a brilliant ball is played to the latter by Ogbeche from the right flank
2' - Bodo chases a through ball
2021-02-24T14:03:45Z
A brilliant through ball is played to Bodo on the left flank as he gives it a chase but Jahouh reaches there first and clears it off with a sliding challenge
Kick-off
2021-02-24T14:02:10Z
Mumbai City FC get the ball rolling
Mumbai City FC XI
2021-02-24T13:10:20Z
Amrinder Singh (GK) (C), Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Cy Goddard, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Bipin Singh, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche.
Odisha FC XI
2021-02-24T13:09:59Z
Arshdeep Singh (GK), Jacob Tratt, Kamalpreet Singh, Steven Taylor (C), Rakesh Pradhan, Paul Ramfangzauva, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Baoringdao Bodo, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu.
Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC
2021-02-24T13:08:40Z
Hello and welcome the live text commentary of the ISL 2020-21 match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC