Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid in action before Chelsea face Liverpool in Premier League

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has criticised Romelu Lukaku for his controversial interview with Sky Sport Italia, in which the Belgium striker expressed frustration at Thomas Tuchel's tactics.

"The best thing he can do is not give interviews any more," Hasselbaink told Sky Sports. "That is just absolutely bad. Bad, bad, bad, bad.

"I like Romelu. I think he is an absolutely magnificent player. When he is playing he gives Chelsea a different dimension. You don't have [what Lukaku brings] at Chelsea or in the world, really - the Number 9s, they are really gone. But, what he has said and how he has said it, I don't understand that.

"It's four matches, to spit your dummy out after four matches and say that you want to go away and go back to Inter... if you really wanted to stay at Inter then say, 'I am not going to Chelsea, give me half my wages and I'll stay'. We all know he had to leave Inter because they were in financial trouble, so if you really love Inter, say, 'Give me half my wages, I want to stay here!'"

