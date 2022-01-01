Matchday LIVE: PSG, Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona & Inter in today's action

Ordinarily, a game between Chelsea and Newcastle United may not be particularly notable, but events have seen this fixture take on an even greater significance, with questions of club ownership coming under the microscope.

Uncertainty swirls around Stamford Bridge after the UK government, responding to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, slapped Roman Abramovich with financial sanctions.

The Blues cannot be sold, while ticket and merchandise sales have been stalled. In addition, the Premier League has "disqualified" Abramovich, while Russian users have, somewhat unusually, been removed from the popular Fantasy Premier League online game.

Newcastle, of course, are owned by the Saudi PIF, and the Magpies' ownership has prompted moral quandaries which have been compared with the Chelsea situation. Interestingly, commenting on the Abramovich sanctions, one of the Newcastle top brass, Amanda Staveley, said that she was "really sad... that someone is going to have their football club taken away because of a relationship they may have with someone. I don't think that is fair, actually, to be honest. But we do have to hold all of our relationships to account."

To bring you up to speed, here's a flavour of what's been happening: