Matchday LIVE: Man Utd v Granada and Arsenal v Slavia in Europa League action

Join us for coverage of all the goals, incidents and talking points of the quarter-final first-leg ties from England and Spain on Thursday evening

Updated
Fernandes Lacazette Split Europa GFX
Journey to the quarter-finals: Ajax vs Roma

2021-04-08T18:05:00Z

Ajax:

The Dutch cruised through Young Boys finishing with a 5-0 aggregate win. 

Roma:

Ajax aren't the only ones who scored five goals in the last round. Roma overcame Shakhtar Donetsk 5-1

Dusan Tadic, Ajax, Europa League 2020-21
Journey to the quarter-finals: Granada vs Manchester United

2021-04-08T18:00:00Z

Granada: 

The Spanish marginally beat Molde 3-2 on aggregate, with a big 72nd minute away goal in the second leg.

Manchester United: 

The Red Devils managed a 2-1 aggregate win over Milan. A draw in Manchester and a mere 1-0 win in Italy thank to Paul Pogba. 

Journey to the quarter-finals: Arsenal vs Slavia Prague

2021-04-08T17:55:00Z

Arsenal:

The Gunners beat Oympiacos 3-2 on aggregate in the round of 16.

Slavia:

The Czechs overcame Rangers 3-1. 

Martin Odegaard, Arsenal 2020-21
In case you missed Champions League action

2021-04-08T17:50:00Z

A quick recap of the Champions League quarter-final first legs: 

Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool

Manchester City 2-1 Dortmund

Bayern Munich 2-3 PSG

Porto 0-2 Chelsea

'We got the most complicated draw, the favourite for the title'

2021-04-08T17:40:00Z

Granada refusing to single out Man Utd stars for special treatment as Molina confident Liga side can advance.

Granada are readying themselves for the first leg of an eagerly-anticipated Europa League quarter-final clash with Manchester United and Jorge Molina says the Liga outfit will not be singling out any Red Devils players for special treatment.

Read more here on Goal.

Welcome to another matchday LIVE!

2021-04-08T17:30:00Z

Plenty of Europa League action tonight. KO in 90 minutes!

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Arsenal vs Slavia Praha 🇨🇿

🇪🇸 Granada vs Manchester United 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🇳🇱 Ajax vs Roma 🇮🇹

🇭🇷 Dinamo Zagreb vs Villareal 🇪🇸