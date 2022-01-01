That's all, folks!
FT: PSG 2-0 Brest
A strong and assured performance from the Ligue 1 leaders, with Kylian Mbappe and Thilo Kehrer both on the scoresheet. PSG have now extended their lead to 11 points, with Nice in second place.
Weston McKennie has scored in back-to-back games for Juventus 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/b5eR3u9XJg— GOAL (@goal) January 15, 2022
FT: Juventus 2-0 Udinese
And that's the job done for Juventus, who secured a 2-0 victory courtesy goals by Paulo Dybala and Weston McKennie. They're now fifth in Serie A, eight point adrift of leaders Inter.
WATCH: McKennie doubles Juventus' lead
GOAL! Juventus 2-0 Udinese
It's Weston McKennie with a fine strike for Juventus, putting the Old Lady in a firm 2-0 lead.
GOAL! PSG 2-0 Brest
That was coming. Thilo Kehrer strikes wonderfully to double PSG's lead, and the French giants are now 11 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.
PSG 1-0 Brest
Marco Verratti comes so close to doubling PSG's lead in what should've been a peach of the goal, but it's missed. PSG still look to be steering the ship firmly here.
FT: Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Egypt
And Egypt have secured the victory in Afcon! It's their first win in the tournament, all thanks to Mohamed Salah.
HT: PSG 1-0 Brest
The French giants lead going into the break, courtesy Kylian Mbappe's goal – his 10th of the Ligue 2 season.
Kylian Mbappe has scored 10+ Ligue 1 goals in each of the last six seasons 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xcyH7nxXiL— GOAL (@goal) January 15, 2022
Goal disallowed! Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Egypt
VAR has disallowed Guinea-Bissau's goal!!! Egypt remain in the lead.
GOAL! Guinea-Bissau 1-1 Egypt
Well then. Egypt's lead didn't last very long. Mama Balde with the equaliser!
Mohamed Salah scores his first goal of #Afcon2021 🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/4OvfPGJfF0— GOAL (@goal) January 15, 2022
GOAL! PSG 1-0 Brest
And there we have it! Kylian Mbappe strikes in the 32nd minute to put PSG 1-0 up against Brest.
It truly was a goal that he carved out himself, finding a pocket of space to send his shot into the net via the post.
WATCH: Salah puts Egypt ahead in Afcon
GOAL! Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Egypt
Do we have magical powers?! Just a few minutes after our earlier post, Mohamed Salah – of course – slots one in for Egypt to finally put them in the lead after 69 minutes.
You're welcome!
Guinea-Bissau 0-0 Egypt
It's still scoreless in the second half of this Afcon game. If Egypt keep performing like this, Liverpool could potentially have him back in the squad sooner rather than later.
PSG 0-0 Brest
It's Brest with the chance through Irvin Cardona here as Donnarumma is forced to make a crucial save early on.
Kick-off: PSG 0-0 Brest
We're now underway in the final top-flight domestic fixture of the evening, with Juventus still underway against Udinese.
Over in Afcon, Mohamed Salah's Egypt are currently 0-0 to Guinea-Bissau in the second half.
Coutinho: 'I missed the Premier League'
Philippe Coutinho told reporters as he left the pitch: "I miss these games, I miss the Premier League."
It's been quite a wild ride for Coutinho – leaving for Barcelona in what was a dream move, getting loaned to Bayern instead, returning to the Premier League to play under Aston Villa manager (and former team-mate) Steven Gerrard, and scoring the equaliser and providing the assist. What a life!
Magic in the air
FT: Villa 2-2 Man Utd
FT: Villa 2-2 Man Utd
Villa 2-2 Man Utd
Aston Villa have a new hero - and Manchester United have another headache.
The final whistle goes at Villa Park, where Philippe Coutinho's second-half cameo has sealed a remarkable comeback for the hosts to ensure the spoils are shared.
Steven Gerrard will be chuffed to bits with what his new man has done. Ralf Rangnick will have some serious questions of his side's defensive capabilities - again.
Team News: PSG vs Brest
WATCH: Coutinho nets for dream debut
Villa 2-2 Man Utd
GOAL: Villa 2-2 Man Utd
THE PHILIPPE COUTINHO EFFECT IS ALIVE AND KICKING!
The Brazilian, in the space of a heartbeat, has turned this game on its head!
Manchester United's defence fail to deal with a short ball on the left edge that Ramsey snaps up. The latter returns the favour with a square ball that lunging defenders can't deal with and Coutinho leathers home at the far post.
What a disaster this has been for the Red Devils. What a moment it has been for Aston Villa.
GOAL: Villa 1-2 Man Utd
(Jacob Ramsey)
A lifeline for Aston Villa!
Philippe Coutinho has taken only a few minutes to get into the swing of things at Villa Park, and he hurls them back into this game with a glorious assist.
The playmaker executes a lovely one-two and then plays Jacob Ramsey in at close-range, who powers a finish into the back of the net.
WATCH: Fernandes adds second for Man Utd (US only)
Villa 0-2 Man Utd
Team News: Juventus vs Udinese
Coutinho on for Villa debut
Villa 0-2 Man Utd
GOAL: Villa 0-2 Man Utd
(Bruno Fernandes)
Is that game, set and match to Manchester United?
Bruno Fernandes is at the double and he almost takes the back of the net off with that strike!
It's a thunderbolt to put some much-needed space between them and their hosts.
Cavani commands the stage
Villa 0-1 Man Utd
Villa build up chances
Villa 0-1 Man Utd
Back underway
Villa 0-1 Man Utd
The second half is just getting underway at Villa Park - and Manchester United are looking to build on their lead.
But Steven Gerrard's side look absolutely fired up for action. Can they spin this one around?
Bad times for Rafa
FT: Norwich 2-1 Everton
2004 - This was Everton’s first away defeat against a team starting the day bottom of the Premier League table since May 2004 (1-2 v Wolves), having been unbeaten in 17 such games coming into today (W9 D8). Sinking. pic.twitter.com/I6cpzzInDI— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 15, 2022
HT: Villa 0-1 Man Utd
Martinez error sees Red Devils lead
There goes the whistle for the break - and it is Manchester United on top in the last Premier League clash of the day.
Cristiano Ronaldo's absence hasn't hurt the Red Devils, who started superbly, though they got a helping hand from Emi Martinez to let through Bruno Fernandes' free-kick.
There's plenty to come in this one still though!
Red Devils composed despite pressure
Villa 0-1 Man Utd
This is a game where Aston Villa have grown to a point, but take nothing away from Manchester United.
This is one of their better performances under the stewardship of Ralf Rangnick.
They'll be frustrated that they've not pulled further clear so far.
Villa finding their feet
Villa 0-1 Man Utd
Elanga seizes opportunity so far
Villa 0-1 Man Utd
Heroes and Villains
Villa 0-1 Man Utd
We always talk about Bruno
Villa 0-1 Man Utd
32 - Since his Premier League debut in February 2020, only Mo Salah (45) and Harry Kane (34) have scored more goals than Bruno Fernandes (32), while only James Ward-Prowse (7) has scored more goals from outside the box than the Portuguese (6). Speculative. pic.twitter.com/rEeOqkEtoD— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 15, 2022
WATCH: Martinez gifts Man Utd early lead
Villa 0-1 Man Utd
One step closer
FT: Koln 0-4 Bayern
GOAL: Villa 0-1 Man Utd
(Bruno Fernandes)
The perfect start for Manchester United - and an absolute nightmare for Emi Martinez!
The Red Devils have built pressure with a slew of plays down the left flank, but they now feint a free-kick and Bruno Fernandes runs in-field with it.
He sweeps the ball in towards the near post and Edinson Cavani flicks a leg out towards it. He appears to miss entirely, but it distracts the goalkeeper's attention enough for him to fumble the shot and let it fall between his legs and over the goal-line!
KO: Villa vs Man Utd
Final PL game of the day underway
Talk about noise at Villa Park!
The hosts are hungry and out for revenge - and against a Manchester United side who have been far from their best, and are missing some key men, Steven Gerrard might fancy it.
Here we go!
Another Lewandowski milestone
FT: Koln 0-4 Bayern
300 – Robert Lewandowski has become just the second player in the history of the Bundesliga to reach 300 goals, with Gerd Müller being the only player to surpass his goal tally (365 goals). LewanGOALski. #KOEFCB pic.twitter.com/mkaOlVi51G— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) January 15, 2022
Ace from ASM
FT: Newcastle 1-1 Watford
Rangnick explains Ronaldo absence
Villa vs Man Utd
Just in from Sky Sports, Ralf Rangnick has revealed why Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford don't make the cut - and indeed, it is injury-related issues for both in the end.
"Yesterday before training, he still had problems with his hip flexor," the Red Devils boss has said. "I had another conversation with him and we then decided that it doesn't make sense to take him on the journey here. Hopefully he can play on Wednesday.
"Marcus had a dead leg in training the day before yesterday and it got worse overnight. Again, we decided not to take him with us."
FT: PL mid-afternoon games come to a close
Norwich stun Everton, Newcastle denied win, Wolves beat Saints
The whistles have gone elsewhere in the Premier League now - and talk about shocks and late drama!
Norwich's early double is enough to hand them a shock win over fellow stragglers Everton, despite RIcharlison's response in a 2-1 result.
Newcastle meanwhile were denied a win late on after Joao Pedro cancelled out Allan Saint-Maximin's finish in a 1-1 clash at St James' Park.
Wolves meanwhile stave off a late Southampton fightback, with Adama Traore's injury-time effort doing enough to ward off James Ward-Rrowse's response at Molineux.
Can Elanga seize headline chance?
A grand day out
FT: Koln 0-4 Bayern
Can Coutinho seal Villa rebirth?
Villa vs Man Utd
If some big names don't make the starting XI for the visitors though, then the hosts will have their eye on a man named on their bench.
Philippe Coutinho has struggled since leaving the Premier League, by and large, though he has won some of the top club honours in the game - and there are hopes that a reunion with former team-mate Gerrard can help bring him back to his best.
He might get his first taste of action tonight at Villa Park.
Rangnick rings big changes
Villa vs Man Utd
Well, Ralf Rangnick is going to want a response of a performance after their less-than-convincing FA Cup win over Steven Gerrard's men last time out.
Cristiano Ronaldo looks to have not recovered from his injury to miss out entirely, but Marcus Rashford's absence is a very interesting sign.
Harry Maguire meanwhile only makes the bench. Has he been dropped by the coach or is this tactical instead? Either way, after his superb England performances, he has had his struggles this term.
Team News: Villa v Man Utd
No Ronaldo for Red Devils, Coutinho on bench
FT: Koln 0-4 Bayern
Lewandowski hat-trick steals the show
The whistle goes with minimal added time in the Bundesliga - because, really, there is no reason to prolong Koln's pain.
Bayern Munich deliver another reminder of their title credentials as Robert Lewandowski's hat-trick helps them rout their hosts.
Onwards and upwards, once again, for the champions.
Pinpoint
Wolves 1-0 Saints
7 - Since joining Wolves ahead of the 2018-19 season, only Harry Kane (11/11) has a better 100% record from the penalty spot in the Premier League than Raúl Jiménez (7/7). Composed. #WOLSOU— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 15, 2022
Three is the magic number
Koln 0-4 Bayern
The great pretenders?
FT: Man City 1-0 Chelsea
GOAL: Koln 0-4 Bayern
(Robert Lewandowski)
More hat-trick heroics for Robert Lewandowski!
Honestly, he must have the keys to Munich by now, surely? One of the greatest to ever wear the badge.
Leroy Sane is the man who supplies him the chance again, turning two defenders inside before slipping the short ball through. The Poland star times his run to the second, and taps in once more for his third.
Muller still magical
Koln 0-3 Bayern
GOAL: Koln 0-3 Bayern
(Robert Lewandowski)
Let it sink in, once more, that Robert Lewandowski did not win the Ballon d'Or last year.
The man might not always have the magic box of tricks that Lionel Messi does, but as a clinical finisher, no-one compares to him in men's football right now, surely?
It's another one for this game, as he bags a brace by latching onto Leroy Sane's throughball and tapping it in across the face of goal.
HT: Premier League games reach midway point
Norwich on top against Everton, Wolves lead Saints
The whistle goes at Carrow Road, Molineux and St James' Park - and it is good news for two teams in particular.
That rapid-fire double for Norwich has given them an unexpected lead over Everton, who continue to look one toffee away from becoming completely unwrapped.
Wolves meanwhile have the lead against Southampton thanks to a Raul Jimenez penalty, while there is nothing to split Newcastle United and Watford. The former could really do with a win after their big new signings.
De Bruyne celebrates with kids
FT: Man City 1-0 Chelsea
Rapid fire
Norwich 2-0 Everton
Back underway in the Bundesliga
Koln 0-2 Bayern
The second half is underway in Koln - and if the first half was anything to go by, it's going to be a routine walk in the park for Bayern Munich.
The Bavarian giants look so in control, so composed, it's hard to see how the wind might shift against them.
But one goal against the run of play can do strange things to a match and they know it.
The greatest?
HT: Koln 0-2 Bayern
Toffees unstuck in Canaries smash-and-grab
Norwich 2-0 Everton
A half-time update may be not needed in the Premier League for Everton's prospects - they're two goals down already against Norwich!
The Canaries have seized a big lead with finishes inside three minutes of each other, just beyond the quarter-hour mark.
A Michael Keane own goal and a Adam Idah effort have got the Toffees on the back foot. Dean Smith looks like the canary that got the cat. Rafa Benitez looks like his reputation on the red side of Merseyside is back on the rise again.
HT: Koln 0-2 Bayern
Lewandowski leads latest success for champions
That's the whistle in the Bundesliga - and Bayern Munich are on top against Koln on the road today.
Robert Lewandowski needed VAR to chip in to award his first following an incorrect call by the linesman, before Corentin Tolisso finished off an absolutely gorgeous team move for the visitors.
Do Koln have a response? Or is this going to be business as usual for Bayern?
Ghost of seasons past
FT: Man City 1-0 Chelsea
WATCH: Tolisso nets superb team goal for Bayern (US only)
Koln 0-2 Bayern
KO: Premier League games underway
Six sides in mid-afternoon action
Back to England for a moment - we're just underway in our trio of mid-afternoon games in the Premier League.
Newcastle host Watford, Norwich face Everton and Wolves welcome Southampton, in a clutch of matches that could really have some serious ramifications on the relegation race.
GOAL: Koln 0-2 Bayern
It's turning into a tough day at the office for Koln - but Bayern Munich, take a bow!
Some wonderful interplay flits the ball from inside their own half, from right to left and back again across the pitch, and comes to a close with a cut-back header to Corentin Tolisso.
The World Cup winner tops it off by sweeping a peach of a finish in at the far post. What an absolute delight that one is!
Shutout
FT: Man City 1-0 Chelsea
North London Derby off
Spurs vs Arsenal
GOAL: Koln 0-1 Bayern
(Robert Lewandowski)
First blood to the champions!
Robert Lewandowski's neat pivot and easy finish inside the box looks like it will not stand at first glance for an offside infringement in the build-up.
But VAR gives it a second look and correctly reverses the decision! Add another one to the Poland superstar's haul.
Wild horses
FT: Man City 1-0 Chelsea
KO: Koln vs Bayern
Bundesliga action underway
From the Premier League to the Bundesliga, another champion side is in action, looking to add more fuel to the fire of their defence.
Bayern Munich have headed to Koln today, in pursuit of three more points, as they look to claim yet another piece of silverware.
Will it be rich pickings for them? Or could there be a banana-skin in store?
De Bruyne delights in long-range success
FT: Man City 1-0 Chelsea
FT: Man City 1-0 Chelsea
De Bruyne strike seals victory for champions
The final whistle goes - and just listen to that roar around the Etihad Stadium!
Kevin De Bruyne's second-half finishes hands victory to Manchester City, and gives Pep Guardiola's men three points in the title race over rivals Chelsea.
Thomas Tuchel can only watch as the champions move further ahead at the summit. The home crowd is absolutely elated. City's players embrace hard. Is that the fight for the crown finished?
Came back haunted
Man City 1-0 Chelsea
De Bruyne delivers typical magic
You could frame the hug Pep Guardiola gives Kevin De Bruyne as the latter is replaced and hang it in any art gallery.
The Belgian has risen to the occasion once more for Manchester City, as he so often has when they have needed someone to unlock the final keyhole in games.
With him in top gear, can anyone genuinely stop this team, at home and abroad this year?
Chelsea face final frantic act
Man City 1-0 Chelsea
Is there anything at all in Chelsea's legs to take this one to the champions? They've looked a shade of the side that beat a nervy Manchester City in last term's Champions League Final.
Thomas Tuchel is a few steps away from imploding, by the looks of things. A draw here would not have been great; a loss would be even worse.
It is hard to say that they don't deserve it though. Manchester City have controlled this game for so much of its length. They will be worthy victors if they hold on for it.
WATCH: De Bruyne finish gives Man City deserving lead (US only)
Man City 1-0 Chelsea
GOAL: Man City 1-0 Chelsea
(Kevin De Bruyne)
The deadlock is broken!
It felt like it might take something special for Manchester City to open this one up, despite the way they have commanded this match - and Kevin De Bruyne supplies it with a wonderful sweep of his right foot.
A routine pass from Kepa is intercepted in midfield, and the Belgian carves around defence before curling the ball in at the opposite post as he approaches the box from the left. Absolutely sensational stuff.
Pep Guardiola looks like he might take off like a rocket down the sidelines. That is a huge goal in the title race and both teams know it.
Kepa to the rescue once more
That's another superb save from Kepa to keep this game goalless just now!
The Chelsea goalkeeper leaps for the top-left corner of his net as a Manchester City free-kick soars towards it.
His parry is strong and his team-mates congratulate him. He's kept them in this match, for sure.
Chelsea prepare changes with game at stalemate
Man City 0-0 Chelsea
City see penalty appeal waved off
Raheem Sterling nips into the box and gets caught in the middle of a Chelsea sandwich, between Romelu Lukaku and Marcos Alonso.
He goes down and Manchester City holler for a penalty, but nothing comes their way.
The visitors have their own problems in defnce to contend with though, given that their number nine was all the way back there.
Team News: Koln v Bayern
Bundesliga champions in action on the road
Magpies' money men
Newcastle v Watford
We're back underway this very minute at the Etihad Stadium between Manchester City and Chelsea, but elsewhere in the Premier League, Newcastle have just pulled up for their game with Watford.
In tow? The million-pound men combo of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.
They'll need to deliver the goods for their new club today.
Solid as a rock
HT: Man City 0-0 Chelsea
Blues off the mark
HT: Man City 0-0 Chelsea
HT: Man City 0-0 Chelsea
Goalless at interval in PL clash
There goes the half-time whistle at the Etihad Stadium - and it is some very good work from Kepa that means this one is all square between Manchester City and Chelsea.
After a bright start, the Champions League holders have found the going tough against the incumbent Premier League kings - but so far, Pep Guardiola has not cracked Thomas Tuchel and forced submission.
There's a long way to go in this game yet however.
Stop it, Romelu!
Man City 0-0 Chelsea
Kepa rescues Chelsea's bacon
Man City 0-0 Chelsea
That should really be the opener to Manchester City - but Jack Grealish is outmatched by Kepa to save Chelsea's place in this game!
With half-time fast approaching, the Aston Villa man has a perfect chance to put one past the goalkeeper after the visitors have their defence unlocked.
But it is deflected away and arcs just wide of the right post. Superb work from the shotstopper!
Blues feel the heat
Man City 0-0 Chelsea
Bide your time
Man City 0-0 Chelsea
Deadlock remains intact at Etihad Stadium
Man City 0-0 Chelsea
We're halfway through the first half and there's not been too much to shout about so far.
Some of Chelsea's early grunt up front has been parried by City's effective power down the wings, with Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish doing some fine work out wide.
There's no goal yet however, meaning this one remains finely poised.
Jack-in-the-box
Man City 0-0 Chelsea
Will Rashford buck drought today?
Villa vs Man Utd
As Manchester City and Chelsea get stuck into each other, several of their England internationals are out to give a good account of themselves.
But on the other side of the city, Marcus Rashford has found it the going tough over the past few months.
Just what does the Three Lions star and all-round champion fellow need to do to get his mojo back?
Visitors flex early muscle
Man City 0-0 Chelsea
Like a pendulum
Man City 0-0 Chelsea
KO: Man City vs Chelsea
First of five PL games underway
It's a loud and proud crowd by the standards of the Etihad Stadium today, as Romelu Lukaku wanders into the centre-circle to begin proceedings.
Both sides take the knee at the whistle - and they we are underway in this absolutely titantic title clash in the Premier League!
The outcome of the 2021-22 race for the crown could hinge on the next few hours.
Gallagher gives Blues further hope
Man City vs Chelsea
Regardless of what happens for Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea today, at least one of their players will have had a good weekend - even if he is currently pulling on a different shirt across the city.
Conor Gallagher was on the scoresheet for Crystal Palace yesterday in their draw against Brighton, and the Blues loanee looks to be going from strength to strength.
He'll be an astute talent when he returns to the Stamford Bridge fold.
City after ball players at the back?
Man City vs Chelsea
Ronaldo to reignite Man Utd's season?
Villa vs Man Utd
Once the dust has settled on the blue side of Manchester though, attention will turn to the red, as Manchester United look to turn their faltering campaign around once more.
Ralf Rangnick's start has delivered a stream of unsteady results, but he undoubtedly has some of the best players of their generations at his disposal on their day, including Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese's homecoming to Old Trafford has been a very mixed bag by his standards, but at the very least he'll continue to be around the game for years to come if he has his way. Can he reignite their fortunes?
Titans set for almighty tussle
Man City vs Chelsea
There's nothing quite like a table-topping clash to kick the weekend off, is there?
They don't come more freighted with modern history too. Just over half-a-year ago, Manchester City's march towards a maiden Champions League title came up short at the final hurdle when Chelsea stunned them in Portugal.
Now, the two meet for the second time since that fateful day - and for only the second time as the leading pair in the Premier League too.
Team News: Man City vs Chelsea
Ziyech starts, Mount drops to bench
