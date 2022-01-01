Matchday LIVE: Liverpool face Real Madrid in epic Champions League final clash

Real Madrid have been famed for their ‘Galacticos’ recruitment model under Florentino Perez, with the likes of Ronaldo, Kaka, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo acquired in the past.

They are now showing greater faith in youth, with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga stepping up.

Here, GOAL casts an eye over the ‘Baby Galacticos’.