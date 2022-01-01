Matchday LIVE: Liverpool face Arsenal in Carabao Cup semi

Arsenal have held Liverpool at Anfield!

The Reds will be left kicking themselves after failing to break down the visitors' 10 men in their own backyard.

Arsenal played 66 minutes with a man less after seeing Xhaka sent off for a reckless tackle, but defended resolutely to pick up a well-deserved draw.

Minamino spurned Liverpool's clearest chance when he missed an open goal in the 89th minute, while the Gunners' best moment came when Saka forced Ramsdale into a save after meeting a superb Tierney through ball.

Arteta's side will now look forward to the second leg at Emirates Stadium knowing that they are capable of stifling the Reds' all-star attack, but Jurgen Klopp will be left contemplating his team's lack of cutting edge after a frustrating night on Merseyside.