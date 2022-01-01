Matchday LIVE: Liverpool face Arsenal in Carabao Cup semi

FULL TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal
Arsenal have held Liverpool at Anfield!
The Reds will be left kicking themselves after failing to break down the visitors' 10 men in their own backyard.
Arsenal played 66 minutes with a man less after seeing Xhaka sent off for a reckless tackle, but defended resolutely to pick up a well-deserved draw.
Minamino spurned Liverpool's clearest chance when he missed an open goal in the 89th minute, while the Gunners' best moment came when Saka forced Ramsdale into a save after meeting a superb Tierney through ball.
Arteta's side will now look forward to the second leg at Emirates Stadium knowing that they are capable of stifling the Reds' all-star attack, but Jurgen Klopp will be left contemplating his team's lack of cutting edge after a frustrating night on Merseyside.
A hard-fought draw at Anfield.— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 13, 2022
Onto the second leg - 𝘁𝗼𝗴𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿! ✊
🏆 #CarabaoCup
Milan level through Giroud!
Milan have equalised against Genoa and its Olivier Giroud they have to thank with the striker coming up trumps 13 minutes from time.
Giroud peeled away from his marker to head a cross into the top left-hand corner of the net, and the hosts are now in the ascendency heading into the business end of the game.
⏱️ 74'— AC Milan (@acmilan) January 13, 2022
GOOOOAAAALLLLLL! A perfectly placed header from @_OlivierGiroud_! 🙌#MilanGenoa 1-1#CoppaItaliaFrecciarossa #SempreMilan @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/WEc5fMAUgd
Minamino misses open goal!
Liverpool have missed the best opportunity of the game so far, with Minamino failing to show the necessary composure to convert from close range.
The ball broke kindly to the striker with Ramsdale caught out off his line, but he sent his half volley flying over the bar from all of five yards out.
Saka makes way
Our third change of the evening...— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 13, 2022
↩️ @BukayoSaka87
🔛 @NunoTavares
🔴 0-0 ⚡️ (81)
🏆 #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/OtsRGkoAqy
Saka almost punishes Liverpool on the break!
The first shot on target in the match has finally been recorded, with Saka bringing the best out of Ramsdale after latching onto a superb pass from Kieran Tierney.
Saka took a good first touch before shooting but Ramsdale was quick off his line to block and the Gunners managed to clear the loose ball.
Tense finale on the cards!
Minamino spurns clear chance for the Reds!
Minamino had a rare sight of goal just after the hour mark as he was played in on his left foot, but failed to test Ramsdale with his shot.
The Japanese ace hit it first time after being found by Andrew Robertson in the box, only to pull the effort well wide.
Liverpool make first change of the night
61' - Jones on for Milner.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 13, 2022
[0-0]#LIVARS
No way through for Liverpool
Liverpool are probing constantly but have not yet been able to find a way through Arsenal's stubborn rearguard.
A Minamino cross gave Ramsdale a scare at the start of the half, but aside from that, the Gunners have looked comfortable soaking up pressure.
Atletico knocked out of Supercopa!
Atletico Madrid have been beaten 2-1 in their semi-final clash against Athletic Club after a dramatic finish.
An Unai Simon own goal appeared to set the hosts on their way to victory, but Alvarez levelled in the 77th minute with a powerful header.
The visitors edged in front via a Williams strike four minutes later, and Atletico saw Jose Gimenez sent off late on as they tried to find a way back into the game.
Athletic Club will now face Real Madrid in the final, with the Blancos having seen off Barcelona 3-2 in the other semi.
All over in Riyadh. pic.twitter.com/7yTGtRjG5R— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 13, 2022
Second half kicks off at Anfield
Arsenal get us started again for the second period, which is a big one for Mikel Arteta's men as they try to hold Liverpool with a numerical disadvantage.
Athletic Club strike again! 2-1 to the visitors
Atletico have now fallen behind! It's a disaster for Diego Simeone's men as they once again fail to defend a Muniain corner.
The ball broke kindly for Nico Williams this time around, with the winger producing a superb first time finish to beat Jan Oblak in the hosts' net.
Upset on the cards!
81' ¡¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DE @willliamsssnico!! ⚽️— Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) January 13, 2022
1-2 I #AtletiAthletic 🏆 #GeuriaDa pic.twitter.com/rfl829O2L5
GOAL! Athletic Club equalise
Athletic Club have drawn level with Atletico via a bullet Yeray Alvarez header!
Alvarez shook off his marker to nod home Iker Muniain's pinpoint corner, and the tie is now delicately poised heading into the final 10 minutes.
HT: Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal
Honours even at the break!
Arsenal have managed to hold out after a backs-to-the-wall display, with Xhaka's red card giving them a mountain to climb.
Liverpool have dominated possession with 80 per cent of the ball to the Gunners' 20 and have got into plenty of good positions, but have yet to properly test Ramsdale's reflexes.
The Gunners have carried a threat on the break and if they can continue to keep it tight at the back they could yet emerge with a positive result to take back to Emirates Stadium.
All to play for!
Heading into the break level, with the visitors having been reduced to ten men. #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/sSh6Io1P7e— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 13, 2022
Xhaka's ill-discipline costs Arsenal again
5 – Since his debut season with Arsenal in 2016-17, no Premier League player has been sent off more times in all competitions than Granit Xhaka (5). Orders. pic.twitter.com/MLVP5gaGVH— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 13, 2022
Another goal! Milan fall behind against Genoa
Genoa have taken a surprise lead at San Siro thanks to Leo Skiri Østigård.
The Norwegian defender rose highest to head home from a corner in the 16th minute, sparking wild scenes of celebration on the visitors' bench.
All to do for Milan!
Atletico draw first blood against in Supercopa!
Atletico Madrid have taken the lead against Athletic Club via an Unai Simon own goal!
The Athletic keeper saw a header from a corner go past him and hit the post, but it deflected back off his torso and into his own net.
Wanda Metropolitano is rocking!
Video: Xhaka's red card challenge
RED CARD! 🟥— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 13, 2022
Arsenal's Granit Xhaka is sent off after a reckless last man challenge on Liverpool's Diogo Jota pic.twitter.com/n71xpYPzRW
Xhaka picks up the 6th red card of his Arsenal career 😳 pic.twitter.com/pL3ktiEyTf— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 13, 2022
Nketiah sacrificed after Xhaka red
Our second change of the evening...— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 13, 2022
↩️ @EddieNketiah9
🔛 @RobHolding95
🔴 0-0 ⚡️ (28)
🏆 #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/nf7pcznCjp
RED CARD! Arsenal down to 10!
Granit Xhaka has been shown a straight red card for a foul on Diogo Jota!
Jota raced onto a through ball and chested it into his path with only Alisson left to beat, but Xhaka took him out before he could get in a second touch.
Kick offs in Italy & Spain
Milan have kicked off their Coppa Italia round of 16 tie against Genoa at San Siro.
Meanwhile, Atletico are moments away from resuming their Supercopa semi-final against Athletic Club with the scoreline locked at 0-0 after the first 45 minutes.
Liverpool dominating proceedings
It's all Liverpool at the moment as Arsenal struggle to cope with their pace in the final third.
Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino have both had half chances, while Jordan Henderson almost broke the deadlock in unorthodox fashion after blocking an Aaron Ramsdale goal kick, only for the ball to trickle out of play to the relief of the Arsenal keeper.
One way traffic!
Gunners forced into early substitution
Arsenal have used their first substitution unexpectedly early, with Calum Chambers introduced to the action at right-back in place of Cedric, who has picked up an injury.
We’ve been forced into an early change…— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 13, 2022
↩️ @OficialCedric
🔛 @CalumChambers95
🔴 0-0 ⚡️ (11)
🏆 #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/8jV9y6GQ0Z
Nervy start from Arsenal
Liverpool look the more threatening in the early exchanges as Arsenal struggle to keep hold of the ball.
The hosts have already had two corners, the second of which came as a result of a rushed back-pass from Gabriel.
Kick-off: Liverpool vs Arsenal
And we are underway at Anfield! who will come out on top in this battle of old foes?
Arteta's pre-match thoughts
Mikel Arteta to Sky Sports: "We are short in midfield after losing a lot of players but we have to compete in the best possible way.
"We have to learn a lesson [after the Nottingham Forest FA Cup defeat], it was very disappointing and we now have to show character against one of the best teams in Europe."
Bad omen for the Gunners?
43 - Under Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool have scored more goals against Arsenal in all competitions (43) than they have versus any other opponent. Anticipation. pic.twitter.com/Vg36lnQkV3— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 13, 2022
Team news: Liverpool vs Arsenal
🏆 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🏆— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 13, 2022
The Reds to face @Arsenal in the @Carabao_Cup semi-final! #LIVARS
⚡️ Introducing your starting XI…— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 13, 2022
🏴 @KieranTierney1 at left back
🏴 @BukayoSaka87 starts
🇧🇷 @GabiMartinelli in attack
🏆 #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/yqDBjKxock
What matches are taking place this evening?
The matches taking place this evening are:
Liverpool vs Arsenal
Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao
Milan vs Genoa
Atletico's game is already underway, with the English & Italian fixtures set to follow in the next 40 minutes..
Welcome to the matchday blog!
We could be in for a thrilling evening of football as Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Anfield for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.
GOAL will be providing coverage of all of the action while also giving updates on the night's other important matches, including those in the Supercopa de Espana and Coppa Italia.