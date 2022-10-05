LiveManchester City transfer news and rumours today: City looking to extend Haaland contract

    Man City looking to extend Haaland's contract to ward off Madrid interest

    Manchester City want to extend star-striker Erling Haaland's contract only months after signing him from Borussia Dortmund, as per Mundo Deportivo. The report, which quotes ex-Real Madrid player Fernando Sanz, says that Haaland's current contract has a release clause which activates in 2024 with preferential terms for Real Madrid.

    Haaland has been in exceptional form since his arrival in England, and the current Premier League champions supposedly want to extend the Norwegian's deal and nullify the release clause.

