Live Blog

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Follow Live action with Goal as Kerala Blasters and FC Goa lock horns in an ISL clash...

16 - Brilliant build up from FC Goa

2021-01-23T14:18:21Z

FC Goa building up well from the right flank as the ball falls for Edu Bedia and lobs it forward but the header lands straight into the gloves off Albino Gomes

12 - Kerala Blasters on attack

2021-01-23T14:14:37Z

Kerala Blasters have a chance from the right flank as a cross has been played into the centre with four men inside the box but FC Goa defense clears off the danger

9 - Brilliant ball from Noguera

2021-01-23T14:11:02Z

A brilliant pass from Noguera to find Mendoza on the right flank as he hits the Kerala Blasters defender but the ball doesn't goes out and the Blasters take possession and clear off the danger

5 - Hits the post

2021-01-23T14:07:01Z

Brilliant interplay from FC Goa as a through ball is played inside the box to Ortiz who takes the shot but the ball hits the post. 

3 - Early attack from FC Goa

2021-01-23T14:05:39Z

Mendoza makes a brilliant run on the right flank to find Jesuraj in support as he plays the ball to the centre but then the ball has been passed all the way back to goalkeeper. FC Goa look to rebuild 

1 - Free-kick for FC Goa

2021-01-23T14:03:45Z

First free-kick of the match awarded to FC Goa as Rahul KP catches Edu Bedia while trying to dispossess him 

Kick-off

2021-01-23T14:01:17Z

FC Goa get the ball rolling at Bambolim 

FC Goa playing XI

2021-01-23T13:17:20Z

Naveen Kumar (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, Alberto Noguera, James Donachie, Jorge Mendoza, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia (C), Devendra Murgaokar.

Kerala Blasters playing XI

2021-01-23T13:16:24Z

Albino Gomes (GK), Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Facundo Pereyra, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez (C), Juande, Yondrembem Denechandra, Gary Hooper.

 

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa

2021-01-23T12:16:40Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE match centre of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.