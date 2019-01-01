Live Blog

January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Ramsey agrees to join Juventus

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and beyond

Updated
Why Coutinho is struggling to justify €160m fee

2019-01-10T00:30:33Z

Philippe Coutinho was initially a hit at Barcelona after his €160 million move from Liverpool one year ago. 

But the Brazilian's first full season at Camp Nou has been a different story, as minutes have recently been hard to come by.

Ramsey agrees to join Juventus

2019-01-09T23:55:34Z

The Arsenal midfielder will join the Serie A champions in the summer

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has agreed to join Juventus in the summer, reports The Guardian.

Ramsey will leave the Gunners on a free transfer, and will sign a five-year deal with Juventus worth £36 million (€40m/$46m). 

The 28-year-old was unable to agree terms on a new deal with Arsenal, and will leave the club after 10 years. 

Liverpool make loan move for Tarkowski

2019-01-09T23:24:27Z

Liverpool have made an approach to take Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski on loan, claims The Sun. 

The Reds are currently facing an injury crisis in defense, and were forced to field 16-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever in Monday's FA Cup defeat to Wolves. 

But Burnley are very reluctant to let their defensive star go, and will demand £50 million ($64m) for Tarkowski.

Chelsea could report Bayern to FIFA over Hudson-Odoi

2019-01-09T23:15:54Z

Chelsea will report Bayern Munich to FIFA if they find the German club has tampered with Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to the Daily Mail. 

Bayern have made several bids for the teenage star, with Chelsea thus far turning them all down in an attempt to keep Hudson-Odoi at Stamford Bridge. 

The Blues are currently searching for evidence that the Bundesliga side made an illegal approach for Hudson-Odoi. 

Man Utd cool Milenkovic interest

2019-01-09T23:08:20Z

Jose Mourinho's departure has seen Manchester United cool their interest in Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, reports ESPN FC. 

The Portuguese was keen on the 21-year-old Serbia international, with an eye toward a bid in January. 

But United have now prioritised other defensive targets, including Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly Inter's Milan Skriniar.

Cavani turns down China move

2019-01-09T23:04:41Z

PSG star Edinson Cavani has turned down a move to Dalian Yifang, according to Le10Sport. 

The Chinese club are closing in on hiring ex-Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim as their manager and were looking to make a splash on the transfer market. 

But Cavani isn't interested for now, with Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Napoli all keen on the 31-year-old. 