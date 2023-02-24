liveEuropa League & Europa Conference League last-16 draws IN FULL: Arsenal, Man Utd, Juventus & more discover knockout opponents

Follow the latest news from the 2022-23 Europa League and Europa Conference League draws

Europa Conference League trophyGetty
Summary

    To recap:

    You can stay up to speed on the latest Europa League and Europa Conference League news on GOAL!

    IN FULL: Europa Conference League last 16 draw 📝

    Here is the outcome of the draw in full!

    • AEK vs West Ham
    • Fiorentina vs Sivasspor
    • Lazio vs AZ
    • Lech vs Djurgarden
    • Basel vs Slovan Bratislava
    • Sheriff vs Nice
    • Anderlecht vs Villarreal
    • Gent vs Istanbul Basaksehir

    Which tie are you most excited by? Let us know in the comments! 💬

    Lech Poznan vs Djurgarden

    Poland vs Sweden 💥

    Lazio vs AZ

    The Serie A side take on Dutch opposition.

    Fiorentina vs Sivasspor

    La Viola are on their way to Turkey.

    AEK vs West Ham

    David Moyes and Co. are away to Cyprus!

    Time for the Europa Conference League draw! ⏳

    How does the draw work?

    The eight group stage winners will be paired against the eight winners of the knockout round play-off.

    Pretty simple!

    Somehow I don't think the next meeting will be scoreless...

  • Coming up next!
    Europa Conference League seeding

    Here is a reminder of the seeded and unseeded teams in the Europa Conference League draw.

    Europa Conference League last 16 draw

    Seeded teams

    • Istanbul Basaksehir
    • West Ham
    • Villarreal
    • Nice
    • AZ
    • Djurgarden
    • Sivasspor
    • Slovan Bratislava

    Unseeded teams

    • Gent
    • Lazio
    • Basel
    • Lech
    • Fiorentina
    • AEK
    • Sheriff
    • Anderlecht
    Here's a stat that'll frighten Arsenal fans... 😱

    Sporting have a decent record against English teams in the Europa League/UEFA Cup.

  • Man Utd vs Betis, Arsenal vs Sporting 🤤
    -

    Which tie are you looking forward to most? 😍

  • Here we go!
    -

    IN FULL: Europa League last-16 draw 👀

    20220906 Europa League trophyGetty Images
    • Union Berlin vs Union SG
    • Sevilla vs Fenerbahce
    • Juventus vs Freiburg
    • Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros
    • Sporting vs Arsenal
    • Manchester United vs Real Betis
    • Roma vs Real Sociedad
    • Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord

    First and second leg games will be played on March 9 and March 16 with fixtures to be confirmed in due course.

    Which of these ties are you most looking forward to? 🤔

    Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord

    Ukraine vs Netherlands! Exciting stuff.

    Roma vs Real Sociedad

    A tough tie awaits in Spain for Jose Mourinho's men.

    Manchester United vs Real Betis

    Another Spanish team for the Red Devils!

    Sporting vs Arsenal

    Mikel Arteta's Gunners are on their way to Lisbon!

    Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros

    Bundesliga side Leverkusen will head to Budapest...

    Juventus vs Freiburg

    The Serie A giants collide with last-16 debutants Freiburg from Germany.

    Sevilla vs Fenerbahce

    Two former winners collide - Spain vs Turkey.

    Union Berlin vs Union SG

    We have the first tie!