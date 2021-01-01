Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Italy vs Wales, Switzerland vs Turkey updates, news and TV reaction

Ah, the weight of expectations. Surely, when you were chatting with your friends before Euro 2020 got underway, one of them ventured that Turkey were the dark horses of the competition, a potential wrinkle in Italy's plans to come through Group A without a problem.

Well, it's been more misery than magic for the once-supposed stallions of the Crescent-Stars - yet, remarkably, they are not out of this race yet.

Victory in Baku against Switzerland would hoist them to third - and if they can notch up a not inconsiderable margin of victory too, they may stand a chance of an unlikely knockout stage berth. Senol Gunes has his work cut out - but the dream, for now, remains there for the taking.