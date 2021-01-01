Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Cole backs Blues for FA Cup glory

For the first time since the latest lockdown arrived, supporters will be allowed back into matches starting with today's FA Cup final, and Antonio Rudiger hopes that Chelsea will be able to feed off their energy.

‘We’ve really missed it because football is about fans,’ he told the club's official website. ‘It’s about emotions and it’s about the emotions of the fans.

‘When we had a few thousand fans earlier in the season, it was like “wow” because it was so loud so I can imagine what it will be like with 22,000. It’s great to have them back, definitely!'